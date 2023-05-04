Recall effort against Eagle Township official rejected

ST. JOHNS — Eagle Township's treasurer will not face a recall election after the Clinton County Election Commission rejected a petition Wednesday that sought to boot her off the board.

Treasurer Kathy Oberg said she could have been recalled "because I voted to table the discussion" about the township starting its own planning commission to better shape local development.

"But all five board members voted the same way," she said. "I'm not sure why they singled me out."

The farming community about 15 minutes west of Lansing has been consumed for a year by a potential megasite development that could bring jobs and billions in investment dollars for a high-tech manufacturing campus that would eat up farmland and could change the character of the community. Many residents have objected to development of the site.

While Oberg won't face a recall election, Supervisor Patti Schafer is, for now. She is appealing the Clinton County Election Commission's March decision to approve a recall petition that could oust her on grounds that she signed a non-disclosure agreement about a potential development on the site and did not adequately update residents. The issue is awaiting a court date.

If the recall effort against Schafer makes it to the ballot, it would be the first recall election to happen in Clinton County in a quarter century.

What did the latest recall say?

The latest recall petition said Oberg "voted in favor to table planning commission discussion" during an April 20 meeting. She voted to table, or delay, the procedural vote and later voted in favor of the the township having its own planning commission. Clinton County currently handles planning decisions for the township, and several others, and has done so for at least several years.

Eagle Township is expected to launch their planning commission in about two months, once formal notice periods are finished.

All five members of the township board voted unanimously in each case − to table and then approve the planning commission − but only Oberg was named in a recall petition for the vote.

The recall petition met two of the criteria − being clear and factual, according to the three officials overseeing the petition.

The election commission members − Clinton County Clerk Deb Sutherland, Clinton County Treasurer Steve Wiswasser and Clinton County Probate Judge Lisa Sullivan − each questioned whether there was any allegation of misconduct that would prompt a recall, according to minutes of the Wednesday meeting.

Sullivan "did not feel that the language identified the course of conduct for the recall," Wiswasser "questioned the character and official misconduct" requirements and Sutherland "questioned whether the language identified the official misconduct."

The petition was started by township resident Chelsea Hoppes. She did not respond to requests for comment after or before the petition vote.

Hoppes said that she did not take the recall lightly but believed it to be necessary, according to minutes of the meeting. Hoppes said she believed the language to be clear and factual and would be able to provide more information if required.

The minutes do not indicate whether Hoppes addressed why the other board members were not named in recall petitions.

Sara Matthews Clark, an Eagle resident, was the only member of the public to speak at the meeting. She said the board made the right decision to table discussion the first time, that the board unanimously agreed to create the planning commission at the next chance and that she was disappointed in the recall effort, according to the minutes.

Township Trustee Dennis Strahle, who supported both recall efforts despite voting with Oberg on the two votes concerning the planning commission, said Hoppes told him after the petition was rejected that she intends to try another petition with additional language alleging misconduct.

Strahle said he was not sure what potential misconduct would be alleged in the next petition.

