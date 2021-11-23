Recall expanded of Kool-Aid, Country Time, Tang, Arizona that might contain metal or glass

KraftHeinz’s not-food-in-your-food recall of drink powders that might be contaminated with metal or glass has expanded from one flavor of Kool-Aid and one variety of Country Time to several of each — including Tang and Arizona brand’s pre-mixed Arnold Palmer.

“The issue was first discovered during an internal review at the manufacturing facility,” notes the company-written, FDA-posted recall notice. “[KraftHeinz] is actively working with retail partners and distributors to remove potentially impacted product from circulation.”

Here’s all that’s been recalled:

Arizona

▪ Arnold Palmer flavor, 73-ounce cans, best by dates 08/05/23 through 09/10/23.

Country Time

▪ Regular flavor, 82.5-ounce cans, best by dates 8/6/23 through 10/22/23; 63-ounce cans, best by dates 8/8/23 through 9/6/23; 19-ounce cans, best by dates 8/11/23 through 9/11/23; On the Go 10-pack, best by dates 9/20/23 through 10/4/23; 29-ounce container, best by date 8/10/23; Drink Mix, 6-pack, best by dates 6/20/23 through 8/12/23; and 2.4-kg cans, best by date 9/15/23.

▪ Pink Lemonade flavor, 82.5-ounce cans, best by dates 8/20/23 through 9/27/23; and 19-ounce cans, best by dates 8/30/23 through 9/13/23.

▪ Half&Half, 82.5-ounce cans, best by date 8/24/23; 19-ounce cans, 9/13/23 and 9/14/23;

▪ Powdered Soft Drink Sugar Sweetened Lemonade, 4-pack, best by dates 5/10/2023 through 8/10/2023.

Tang

▪ Orange flavor, 58.9-ounce cans, best by dates 8/11/2023 through 10/04/2023; 72-ounce cans, 8/21/2023 through 9/28/2023; 20-ounce cans, 5/15/2023 through 10/23/2023; and 2.4-kg cans, best by dates 8/20/23 through 8/21/23.

▪ Guava Pineapple, 18-ounce cans, best by date 8/13/2023.

Kool-Aid

▪ Tropical Punch flavor, 82.5-ounce cans, best by dates 8/17/2023 through 10/06/2023; 63-ounce cans, best by dates 8/12/2023 through 9/22/2023; 19-ounce cans, 6/12/2023 through 10/20/2023; On the Go 10 packs, best by dates 10/19/2023 through 11/012023; and 63-ounce twin pack, best by dates 8/16/2023 and 8/17/2023.

▪ Strawberry flavor, 19-ounce cans, best by dates 10/18/2023 and 10/19/2023.

▪ Strawberry Cherry flavor, 63-ounce cans, best by date 10/2/23;

▪ Raspberry Lemonade flavor, 20-ounce cans, best by dates from 8/5/2023 through 10/18/23.

▪ Cherry flavor, 19-ounce cans, best by date 8/9/23.

Customers with any of these products should toss or return them to the store of purchase for a full refund. U.S. customers with questions should call 855-713-9237. Canadian customers, call 855-268-1775.

