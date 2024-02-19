Recall Roundup for Feb. 19, 2024

TechCrunch

This week's news includes a BMW security lapse that exposed sensitive information, blowback from a federal agency over an anti-Tesla Super Bowl ad and a new federal investigation into Fisker. It's safe to say that Chinese EV automakers and Tesla are top of mind; and in the view of Ford execs, a low-cost EV and cutting-edge software are the best ways to thwart those threats. The company's EV skunkworks project, which recently came to light, is charged with that task.