New recall rule increases Gov. Newsom’s political muscle — at a cost to local voters | Opinion

Here’s some advice for leaders of a recall effort targeting a county supervisor in San Luis Obispo County: Be careful what you wish for.

Even if Supervisor Bruce Gibson is tossed out of office, there is no guarantee that he will be replaced by someone more palatable to the sore-loser brigade of conservatives behind the campaign.

That’s because Gov. Gavin Newsom would choose a replacement, rather than the voters. The change was made last year, when Newsom signed AB 2582 into law. It applies to recalls targeting local officials, including county supervisors and city council members, from “general law” jurisdictions that follow state statutes. But charter cities and counties that have set their own rules for filling vacancies are not affected. Nor does it apply to state officials.

Supporters cast it as an election reform measure that would allow voters to concentrate on the recall “without being distracted by partisan politics, or focusing on potential replacement candidates.”

Disenfranchising voters by claiming that they need to be protected from the “distraction” of partisan politics is as absurd as it is patronizing.

Nonetheless, at least for now it is the law, and it’s something that should be considered before promoting — or signing — any recall petition.

Gerrymandering, recount and now a recall

With Newsom in charge of appointing a replacement, conservatives might find themselves saddled with someone who, in their eyes, is even worse than the man they have tried so hard to replace, first through gerrymandering and, when that didn’t work, through a partial recount.

Now they’re using the recall process in yet another attempt to subvert the will of the voters.

To make it on the ballot, recall petitions must be signed by 7,374 voters in Gibson’s current gerrymandered district, which includes Atascadero, Cambria and Cayucos. Gibson won that district by just 13 votes in 2022, indicating that a recall could pose a serious threat to his political future.

Despite their deep disdain for Gibson, conservatives should ask themselves a question: Would it make more sense to stick with the devil they know, rather than risk having the governor appoint someone even more liberal?

What’s the motive behind the recall?

In light of AB 2582, there is no way that this recall would put Republicans back in control of the Board of Supervisors, if that’s the goal.

The governor could appoint a moderate Democrat — as he did when he chose Dawn Ortiz-Legg to replace the late Supervisor Adam Hill — but liberals would still hold on to their majority.

So why go to the trouble and expense of mounting a recall campaign instead of concentrating on competitive elections conservatives have a good shot at winning, such as the 5th District supervisor race between Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno, a Republican, and Atascadero Mayor Pro Tem Susan Funk, a Democrat?

It isn’t based on any recent decision or incident; the accusations listed by the recallers are nothing more than a rehash of the same tired talking points we’ve heard over and over.

Gibson has “abused his power” as supervisor; “exhibited contempt for property owners”; violated the Brown Act on “multiple occasions”; was “silent” about Hill’s acceptance of bribes; and handed “special interests” control over water rights.

As an example of abuse of power, Gibson is accused of “getting rid of County Administrative Officer Wade Horton” and replacing him with a “crony and political contributor” — a reference to current interim CAO John Nilon, who was appointed in May.

Both personnel actions required at least three votes of the board. Holding Gibson solely responsible is ludicrous. And for what it’s worth, on July 11 the board unanimously approved a one-year extension of Nilon’s contract for $252,000. Yet none of the other supervisors has been called out.

Straight out of the MAGA playbook

This recall is another spiteful attempt to discredit Gibson. It’s straight out of the MAGA playbook — the local equivalent of trying to impeach a president with absolutely no grounds.

Leaders of the group include two of the candidates who lost to Gibson in the 2020 election — Dr. Bruce Jones and John Whitworth. They are part of a faction that has lost its hold over San Luis Obispo County voters and is now embarking on a desperate crusade to reclaim its relevance.

Never mind that in the process, they are once ignoring the will of the voters.

Recall is not the answer.

This is no longer a red county. If members of the far-right want to have a voice here, they need to tone down the crazy and reach out to moderate Republicans who are willing to work constructively with liberals who are now in the majority.

A recall should be a last-resort effort reserved for egregious behavior — especially now that the governor is in charge of picking a replacement.