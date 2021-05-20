Recalled coffee contains an illegal drug and a drug with a suicidal-thoughts warning

Imperia Elita Vitaccino Coffee is marketed as a dietary supplement for weight loss, but that doesn’t mean it’s allowed to have banned weight-loss drug sibutramine or the generic version of Prozac.

But that’s what FDA testing found, according to the FDA-posted recall alert by Imperia manufacturer Dash Xclusive. Dash is recalling all lots of Imperia on the market.

As the recall alert’s risk statement says, Sibutramine was pulled from the market because it’s “known to substantially increase blood pressure and/or pulse rate in some patients and may present a significant risk for patients with a history of coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure, arrhythmias or stroke.”

Prozac is the brand name for prescription drug fluoxetine, which “carries a box warning for suicidal thoughts and behaviors and it needs to be monitored closely by a prescriber.”

The recall notice included a link to the FDA’s December warning about products sold on ebay or Amazon with “hidden and potentially dangerous drug ingredients.”

If you have Imperia Elita Vitaccino Coffee, return it to Dash Xclusive, 610 S. Verdugo Rd., Apt. 31, Glendale, California, 91205. If you have questions, email Dash at dashxclusive11@gmail.com, Monday through Thursday, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Eastern time.

If this or any drug causes a medical problem, notify a medical professional, then let the Food and Drug Administration know via its MedWatch Adverse Event page or by filling out a form you can get by calling 800-332-1088. Only then should you consider calling the manufacturer.

A weight loss drug with an illegal ingredient that can cause heart attacks got recalled