Recalled San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin announces he won't run for reelection this year

Ousted former San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced on Twitter that he will not be running for reelection this year.

Boudin, who was previously recalled from office in June, said he is not running for office in November 2022, choosing instead to put his family first after “more than three years of nearly non-stop campaigning.”

“My son is on the verge of taking his first step and speaking his first word,” Boudin wrote in a 14-tweet thread on Thursday morning. “My wife’s research on Multiple Sclerosis at UCSF deserves the same support she has offered my work. My elderly father just came home from prison after more than 40 years.”

“My father faces the myriad challenges those returning from incarceration encounter: housing, healthcare, employment, and more,” he added. “My mother died in May and I have not had time to clean out her apartment or plan her memorial or even mourn her death.”

Since taking office in January 2020, Boudin called for robust social programs, eliminated cash bail, increased accountability for police and promised efforts to reduce the number of people sent to prison.

While felony charges fell by about 30 percent, he has been criticized for San Francisco’s increasing crime rates due to his purportedly lax policies. His former employee Brooke Jenkins had also faulted Boudin and has since replaced him as the city’s district attorney.

Due to the rise of anti-Asian hate crimes during the COVID-19 pandemic, Asian Americans became a leading force for his recall, with many citing his ineffective efforts to reform the justice system.

On his Twitter thread, Boudin listed his accomplishments throughout his tenure, including an expansion of victims services, a worker protection unit, a litigation against manufacturers of ghost guns and the “historic strides in police accountability.”

Although he has not mentioned if or when he will be running again, the former lawyer is able to run for district attorney in the next regular election in November 2023.

“I know this news will come as a disappointment to many who are dedicated to reform,” Boudin concluded his Twitter thread. “I assure you I remain deeply committed to justice and to the people of San Francisco.”

Featured Image via KTVU FOX 2