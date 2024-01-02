Recap 2023: Utah’s biggest headlines of the year

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — As Utahns enter the new year, we’re looking back at 2023.

Below are the top 12 headlines of 2023 for the Beehive State.

Demetrius Allen, also known by his riding name Ouncie Mitchell (Credit: PBR Organization)

Woman charged in death of pro bull rider Ouncie Mitchell

One of the first major stories of 2023 was when 22-year-old Lashawn Denise Bagley was charged in the death of professional bull rider Demetrius Allen, otherwise known as “Ouncie Mitchell.”

Bagley shot Allen outside her Salt Lake City apartment in September of 2022, police say. Her attorneys claim she was acting in self-defense.

Bagley was released on bail in late November. A hearing in the case is slated for Wednesday.

Utah toddler stuck in apartment alone, parents tried everything

The cries of a toddler in West Haven led to February’s top story. The child’s parents spent more than three hours trying to get into their own apartment after their Vivint door locked them out. Their 2-year-old son was still inside.

They tried calling 911, locksmiths and their apartment complex. It was all to no avail. The parents ended up breaking into their own home to get to their toddler.

Two houses collapsed from sliding in Draper on Apr. 22. (Courtesy of Jason Middaugh)

2 houses slide off hill, collapsing in Draper

In April, two homes in Draper slip off their foundations. This came months after initial worries that the ground under the houses was saturated due to last winter’s record rain and snowfall.

No one was hurt in the incident, as the homes were deemed unfit for habitation in October of 2022. Still, the images were powerful, showing the homes completely destroyed at the base of the hill.

Kouri Richins charged with murdering husband

May brought murder charges against children’s book author Kouri Richins, who was accused of poisoning her husband, Eric Richins, with fentanyl.

Richins, of Kamas, had written a children’s book about coping with grief following her husband’s death in March of 2022. She promoted the book on KTVX a month before she was arrested.

In the wake of the charges, her family has publicly advocated for her innocence. “If you knew Kouri, she would never ever do this,” her mother, Lisa Darden, told ABC News.





Tooele officers respond to save family in submerged vehicle.

Tooele officers rescue 12-year-old girl in submerged car

In early June, Tooele police officers saved a 12-year-old girl who was inside a sinking SUV in Settlement Canyon Reservoir.

The officers worked frantically to help the child. In the end, they shot out one of the vehicle’s windows to rescue her.

Two other occupants in the car were able to get out of the vehicle safely.

“We had to do something,” Sgt. Chris Thompson told ABC4. “If we didn’t, it likely would’ve turned out differently.”

Iowa woman wins Utah Treasure Hunt

In mid-July, Chelsea Gott, of Iowa, found a chest in Davis County filled with $25,000.

The elusive bounty for the Utah Treasure Utah was discovered in Bountiful’s Mueller Park.

The hunt was a sensation since it started in May, when the first clue was released to the public.



Orb spiders take over Antelope Island

Utah’s summer months welcomed in all the creepy crawlies as brine flies and the larger bugs that feed on them made their way to Antelope Island. These included the Western Spotted Orb Weaver.

“The midges this spring were incredibly thick, so there was a lot of food source,” said Antelope Island State Park assistant manager Wendy Wilson.

While the spiders may give some of us humans the creeps, they were a welcomed snack for those passing through.

“I don’t know that the birds could ever eat all the spiders just because they are so abundant.”

Lori Vallow Daybell sits during her sentencing hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse. (Tony Blakeslee/EastIdahoNews.com via AP, Pool, File)

Lori Vallow-Daybell found guilty in murder trial

July saw the beginning of the end for the Vallow-Daybell trials after Lori Vallow-Daybell, the mother of Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, was sentenced to five life sentences in prison for the murder of her children and the conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her husband’s ex-wife, Tammy Daybell.

“I hope nobody ever has to see and hear the details of what happened to JJ, to Tylee and to Tammy,” said the children’s grandfather, Larry Woodcock.

Lori’s husband, Chad Daybell, is slated to stand trial in the case in April.

YouTubers Rube Franke and Jodi Hildebrant arrested

Southern Utah YouTubers Rube Franke and Jodi Hildebrant were arrested in August on child abuse charges after officers from the Santa Clara Public Safety Department responded to Hildebrant’s home after Franke’s 12-year-old son knocked on a neighbors asking for help.

Since then, the two have pleaded guilty to multiple counts of felony child abuse.





This image shows the capsule released by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft lying on the surface near the parachute after landing to Earth. (NASA TV via AP)

Largest asteroid sample from NASA arrives in Utah

History was made in September after a satellite containing the largest samples of an asteroid made its way back to Earth, landing here in Utah!

“It went absolutely perfectly,” said OSIRIS-REx principal investigator Dante Lauretta. “Absolutely perfect landing. We stuck it. We didn’t move. We landed in nice, soft soil.”

A journey seven years in the making came to a close as the capsule containing what scientists described as a doorway into the past found its final home here on Earth.

“It was just an amazing example of what people can do. When we put aside our differences, we focus on a common goal. We can achieve great things. This country can achieve great things, but we have to work together to make that happen.”

Beginning of the Tim Ballard controversies

September also marked the beginning of the Tim Ballard controversies starting with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints releasing a statement denouncing claims of the church’s connection to the founder of Operation Underground Railroad.

Sexual abuse allegations involving Ballard started to gain attention and multiple lawsuits were filed against Ballard and Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes, who later announced he would not be seeking re-election.

“After hearing their stories in person,” said Reyes, “I believe them and I’m heartbroken for what they’ve endured and the trauma that they will face their entire lives.”

An image of the “ring of fire” eclipse. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

2023 Annular Solar Eclipse

Finally, October brought the annular solar eclipse where the moon covered 90% of the sun.

“It looked like an orange halo when it happened,” said Salt Lake City resident Issac Johnson.

This “ring of fire” solar eclipse, officials said, won’t happen again until 2045. Those who saw it say it was a sight they will never forget.

