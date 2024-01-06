Here’s a recap of the first week of Kentucky’s 2024 legislative session
The Kentucky General Assembly gaveled in for its 2024 legislative session on Tuesday. How did state lawmakers decide to kick off their first week? Well I’m glad you asked.
Here’s a quick recap of what happened:
The week started off with Kentucky’s five newest constitutional officers taking their oath of office.
The first day of session can often be uneventful, but there was a fair bit of excitement this time around as lawmakers argued over the rules of procedure.
Gov. Andy Beshear gave his state of the commonwealth address to a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives.
And many, many bills were filed! These include, but aren’t limited to: artificial intelligence in schools, an act to limit Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives in higher education and two bills aimed at eliminating the sales tax on period products.
