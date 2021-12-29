RECAP: Police request officers back, address violent crime, respond to force disparity in 2021

Dec. 29—Issues involving crime and law enforcement in Norman have run the gamut in 2021.

Norman in 2021 saw a rise in crime and what police have called a "criminal element" in the city's homeless population. In responding to two violent incidents, the Norman Police Department honored five of its own.

When it came to inner workings and relationship with the city, NPD requested nine positions left unfilled in 2020 be filled for a restructure of the department. It also came under scrutiny when a use of force report showed its officers, in a four-and-a-half-year period, used force on Black people far more than on white people.

The Transcript has comprised a recap of news surrounding crime and law enforcement in Norman in 2021.

A rise in crime

NPD Police Chief Kevin Foster said crime has spiked in Norman, and a handful of incidents and discussions around this issue stood out in 2021.

As of Oct. 22, Norman police had responded to 3,223 violent felonies, rapes, arsons and thefts since the beginning of the year. That number had already exceeded the 2020 and 2019 totals by more than 300 incidents, according to police department records.

Foster also said a "criminal element" that has moved into Norman's homeless population. Burglaries, shots fired, vehicle thefts and assaults within a quarter-mile radius of Food and Shelter Inc., a homeless service provider in the city, are higher than in most other recent years, records show.

However, more than 40% of police responses to the area in this time frame were not for explicitly arrestable offenses, records show.

Commended for valor

In their response to violent crime, NPD on Aug. 26 honored five of its own in two active shooter incidents.

Sgt. Jonathan Hicks and Officer Brandon Tuccillo received the department's Medal of Valor after responding on Feb. 1, 2021 to a man in the downtown area shooting an AK-47 assault rifle.

Since lethal force was not an option because of no available cover and bystanders in the background, the two officers moved in on the shooter and arrested him, according to Deputy Chief Ricky Jackson.

Story continues

Lt. Marcus Savage and Officer Kyle Hicks also received the Medal of Valor after they ran into gunfire to remove people from homes in the 58th Avenue NE neighborhood as a person fired a gun in the area two months later.

Tuccillo and Master Officer Mark Knapp received the Commendation Bar with Risk for evacuating people from nearby houses in the line of fire, Jackson said.

NPD restructure, request for more officersNPD officials in 2021 pledged to restructure their department as part of an effort to lower crime. To do that, they've requested nine positions left unfilled in the department in 2020.

Foster at an Oct. 19 study session requested seven removed vacant positions and two positions eliminated after officers left the force. The positions were removed and money reallocated for community programs and an internal audit function.

Foster and Police Capt. Stacey Clement have claimed better staffing would help NPD more precisely identify suspects. Foster at the October meeting said his officers pull over many people who aren't committing offenses.

Police spokesperson Sarah Jensen said the nine positions would mostly fill the Community and Staff Services Bureau, which will cover training, records, community outreach, crime analysis, traffic and school resources.

Clement at a Dec. 8 open forum said the restructure would launch a traffic unit with an educational component, meet with the community and take a precision approach to identifying criminals. She said they'll start filling positions within the bureau in 2022.

As for the nine positions, city finance director Anthony Francisco said the city could bring back $235,000 from an internal audit function that was never created to pay for three of the officer positions. He also said he could put an increase to the city's existing public safety sales tax before the voters.

Racial disparity in use of forceFor NPD, the year has ended with a Centers for Policing Equity report that has highlighted racial disparity in uses of force, drawing strong reactions from police and city councilors.

Released by CPE as result of a partnership with NPD, the report showed 16.5% of the officers' 267 uses of force from 2016 to June 2020 were against Black people, who comprise about 4.7% of the city population. The report stated 17% of uses of force from NPD are on Black people, and asserted officers used force on Black people 3.4 times as often as on white people in the allotted time.

Foster has hypothesized the disparity comes from Black residents not trusting the police and thus not calling them until a situation has escalated. He backed this claim up with the fact that a significant number of uses of force against people of color stem from fight and disturbance calls.

Jackson took issue with the report, arguing CPE slanted its data. A Transcript fact check showed an example he gave was not slanted.

Foster at a Dec. 14 study session told city councilors he didn't appreciate media outlets sensationalizing the data for website clicks and revenue. NPD has confirmed the accuracy of the report to the Transcript.

Ward 3 Kelly Lynn called the CPE report "total garbage" and said the rate at which Black people commit crimes needs to be factored in. He used 2019 FBI data on crimes by race — not NPD or local data — to argue his point.

When asked if he had observed the NPD use of force reports, Lynn did not provide a direct answer.

Ward 7 Stephen Holman said he'd like to find out why 50% of uses of force were unexplained by poverty, crime rate and percentage of Black residents in an area. He said he doesn't perceive Black people as more threatening "than any other random person," adding he doesn't know that NPD officers feel more threatened by them, either.

Ward 1 Brandi Studley at the study session applauded NPD's efforts to lower uses of force in recent years, but also asked Foster and his officers to own the data.

"No matter how small the number of uses of force are, there's still a disparity, and you have to recognize it, and you have to own it, and you have to say, 'Yes, we can do better, and we see this disparity,'" she said. "I think you're missing the mark by not owning it to your community that's saying, 'Please, recognize it.'"

Foster said NPD has partnered with the University of Oklahoma School of Social Work to search for the "why" behind the uses of force. He said he "would love" for David McLeod, a social work professor and former police officer assisting them in the data, to give a presentation to the council.