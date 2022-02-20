Recapping the Beijing Games: From doping to COVID to historic Black Olympians

Reuters Videos

A French modeling agent with links to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his cell on Saturday.Jean-Luc Brunel founded Karin Models agency in the 70s before going on to start a modelling management company in the U.S. with Epstein.The 76-year-old was detained in December 2020 as part of an inquiry into whether Epstein committed sex crimes on French soil or against French victims. That includes allegations of rape, sexual assault and sexual harrassment. Brunel had denied any wrongdoing related to his association to Epstein. The prosecutor's office in Paris said Brunel was found hanged in his cell early Saturday morning.It added that an investigation had been opened.Epstein died in jail in 2019 in what was ruled to be suicide.He had been awaiting trial on sexual abuse charges.