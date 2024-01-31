Recapping 'Vanderpump Rules' star Ariana Madix's busy year since 'Scandoval'

Just call her the comeback queen.

Ever since Ariana Madix was embroiled in the reality TV scandal of 2023 (a.k.a. Scandoval), the "Vanderpump Rules" star has been picking up the pieces of her life — and seems to be thriving.

Last year, Madix learned that Tom Sandoval, her boyfriend of nine years, had cheated on her with her co-star and friend, Raquel Leviss, who now goes by her birth name, Rachel.

Madix and Sandoval announced their breakup on social media in March. Viewers saw the former couple hash it out on air in the Bravo show's Season 10 finale, which aired in May.

Since then, Madix has been focused on a plethora of professional projects. As we prepare for the Season 11 "Vanderpump Rules" premiere Jan. 30, here's a look back at what Madix has been up to the past few months.

Placed third on 'Dancing with the Stars'

In July 2023, Madix announced that she was preparing to compete on "Dancing with the Stars."

When she made her debut on the dancing competition series in September, the reality star sported a red hot dress that resembled the "revenge dress" she wore to the "Vanderpump Rules" Season 10 reunion, in which she confronted Sandoval.

During her stint on the show, Madix also channeled her inner Britney Spears while dancing to "I'm a Slave 4 U" with her dancing pro partner Pasha Pashkov.

She placed third on the show.

Made a 'Love Island' cameo

Madix was a guest on Season Five of Peacock's reality dating series "Love Island."

She appeared on Episode Eight, which aired in July 2023, and hosted a game in which the show's participants tested their knowledge of each other.

Released a new cocktail book

Madix turned heartache into inspiration and released her new book “Single AF Cocktails: Drinks for Bad B*tches” in December 2023. The book includes recipes for cocktails she said were inspired by her breakup and personal journey.

The "Vanderpump Rules" star shared recipes for the following drinks with TODAY.com: Revenge Dress Cocktail, Life is Beautiful Mocktail and Oaxacan Flame Cocktail.

Starred in 'Chicago' on Broadway

While appearing on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna in December 2023, Madix announced that she was preparing to play Roxie Hart in "Chicago" on Broadway.

When she made her Broadway debut in January 2024, Madix shared a few behind-the-scenes photos and a reflection.

"When the reality is even better than the dream. Thank you to everyone at @chicagomusical for being unbelievably supportive and welcoming ... journey has been nothing short of amazing and I'm so grateful to be here today with all of you," she wrote.

Filmed Season 11 of 'Vanderpump Rules'

After the "Vanderpump Rules" Season 10 finale aired, Madix appeared on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna and said she was interested in returning to the show, despite the turmoil she had experienced.

“I think I’ll be back, if they’ll have me back,” she said in May 2023.

After filming Season 11, she told TODAY.com this season will feel "different."

“I know it’s going to be weird, just because it felt weird and different for me," she said, adding that she hadn't seen the season yet.

Introduced the world to her new boyfriend

Sandoval, who? Madix has moved on with her new boyfriend, Daniel Wai. She told TODAY.com how they met.

"I met Daniel at a wedding about 10 days after all of this. Two of my oldest and dearest friends that I met, like, 20 years ago almost, got married," she said in May 2023.

Since then, the couple has posted several photos together on social media. Wai will appear on the new season of "Vanderpump Rules."

This article was originally published on TODAY.com