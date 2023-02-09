Recce Pharmaceuticals' (ASX:RCE) investors will be pleased with their strong 246% return over the last five years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. For example, the Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE) share price has soared 246% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. The last week saw the share price soften some 5.5%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Given that Recce Pharmaceuticals didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last 5 years Recce Pharmaceuticals saw its revenue grow at 22% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. So it's not entirely surprising that the share price reflected this performance by increasing at a rate of 28% per year, in that time. This suggests the market has well and truly recognized the progress the business has made. To our minds that makes Recce Pharmaceuticals worth investigating - it may have its best days ahead.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

This free interactive report on Recce Pharmaceuticals' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Recce Pharmaceuticals had a tough year, with a total loss of 50%, against a market gain of about 6.7%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 28% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Recce Pharmaceuticals better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Recce Pharmaceuticals (including 1 which can't be ignored) .

But note: Recce Pharmaceuticals may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

