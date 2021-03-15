Receipt with ‘discriminatory’ phrase prompts apology from Louisiana restaurant owner

Tanasia Kenney
·2 min read

The owner of a Louisiana pub is apologizing after a “discriminatory” phrase was printed on a customer’s receipt.

Frank’s Poboys owner Michael Fontenot said an employee used poor judgment when the worker identified a customer as the “balck [sic] family by window” in the restaurant’s ordering system.

The family, who wasn’t identified by name, stopped in to the Opelousas restaurant for crawfish Saturday when they noticed the phrase printed at the top of their receipt, KLFY reported. In a statement, Fontenot said he wasn’t aware of what happened until he was notified on social media.

“As soon as this was brought to my attention, I addressed it,” he wrote on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “I have a zero tolerance policy regarding any discriminatory behavior, and while I believe the sincere remorse expressed to me by the server, the action was still a violation of those expectations and will be disciplined, up to and including termination.”

Fontenot asked for “grace and forgiveness” and said the incident displayed a need for additional training for restaurant staff. Moving forward, he said employees would only identify customers by name in the internal ordering system.

New Orleans steakhouse apologizes to Black couple after their bill was doctored

“I am once again apologizing for this unfortunate experience,” the restaurant owner wrote.

The apology drew mixed reactions from locals, some of whom voiced support while others branded Frank’s as a racist establishment for “whites only.”

“This place has been racist,” one person commented under Fontenot’s post. “They probably have been displaying this behavior. The only difference is someone called them out this time.”

“I eat there at least 3 times a week and have never experienced racism,” wrote another. “Their employees are both black and white. I’m personal friends with them. I’m not saying the action was acceptable, but it does not reflect the views of everyone there and they have already taken actions to rectify this.”

Fontenot said he hopes the family in the incident sees the apology and contacts him.

Recommended Stories

  • Man leaves wife deeply upset after ‘inappropriate’ prank gone wrong: ‘In what way is that joke funny?’

    His wife forced him to sleep in the guest room over this one.

  • New mom faces backlash over ‘selfish’ childbirth announcement: ‘Babies make people crazy’

    This mom's family members have turned against her because of how she delivered her pregnancy news.

  • Man Charged With Hate Crime for Assaulting Filipino American Woman on Caltrain in San Jose

    Official charges: Johan Strydom appeared at the Hall of Justice in San Jose on March 12, where he was officially charged with "sexual assault and assault with intent to do bodily harm, with hate crime enhancements," according to NBC Bay Area. The suspect was emotional when the prosecutor described the alleged comments he made about the woman, who only wished to be identified as Tiffany, KTVU reported.

  • Natalie Biden Is Peak Gen-Z Style in Flared Jeans & Golden Goose Sneakers With her Grandparents

    The 16-year-old visited her grandparents at the White House.

  • At least two women who accused Cuomo of misbehavior said he summoned them to help navigate his iPhone

    Cuomo exhibited a pattern of hiring younger women to perform "minimal clerical duties" such as dictation, sources told the Albany Times Union.

  • Biden Planning First Major Tax Hike Since 1993: Report

    President Joe Biden is expected to propose a number of tax increases in the first major federal tax hike in nearly 30 years to pay for the long-term economic program that will follow the COVID-19 response bill, according to a new report. Sources reportedly told Bloomberg that provisions currently under consideration include raising the corporate tax rate to 28 percent from 21 percent; paring back tax preferences for so-called pass-through businesses, such as limited-liability companies or partnerships; increasing the income tax rate on individuals earning more than $400,000; expanding the estate tax; and a higher capital-gains tax rate for individuals earning at least $1 million annually. An analysis by the Tax Policy Center of Biden’s campaign tax plan estimated it would raise $2.1 trillion over ten years. The next economic plan is expected to be larger than the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that Biden signed into law last week after it passed Congress with zero Republican support. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that unlike the first bill, which relied upon government debt as funding, that at least part of the future provision will need to be paid for. The White House has yet to unveil the new program, which it has said would follow the signing of the COVID-19 response bill. It could cost between $2 trillion and $4 trillion, the report says. It could prove difficult for Democrats to find the support of ten Senate Republicans that would be needed to move the measure forward. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said last month that lawmakers would “have a big robust discussion about the appropriateness of a big tax increase.” However, a number of tax initiatives could receive Republican support, including a move from a gasoline tax to a vehicle-miles-traveled fee to help fund highway projects as well as efforts to revise tax laws that don’t go far enough in keeping U.S. companies from moving jobs and profits offshore as another way to raise revenue. If the tax measures were to pass, they would likely take effect next year. However, some lawmakers have urged the president to hold off on any tax hikes while unemployment remains high due to the pandemic.

  • I Tried So Hard To Make Everything Equal For My Kids, And I Wish I Hadn’t

    People are different, kids are different and require different approaches.

  • NCAA March Madness betting: 5 teams whose odds look better or worse based on their draw

    Not all NCAA tournament draws are equal.

  • Behind The Music | Teaser | Paramount+

    Behind the Music is back! The groundbreaking and prolific music documentary series returns with several new episodes and the best of the vault remastered and updated for today's audiences with artist interviews, a creative refresh and reimagined visual style.

  • Review: Zack Snyder’s Justice League cut on HBO Max will leave you wanting more

    After years of fans begging for Warner Bros to release Zack Snyder’s version of the failed 2017 Justice League film, HBO Max greenlit the project and Snyder has delivered a four-hour movie that has a lot of heavy lifting to do

  • Meghan Markle ‘Didn’t Understand’ Wedding Rules Because ‘She Is American,’ Archbishop’s Office Told Vicar

    WPA PoolAn Anglican vicar has claimed he was told by staff at the Archbishop of Canterbury’s office that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s claim that they got married in the back garden of their home—three days before their official wedding—may be the result of a misunderstanding stemming from the fact that “Meghan is an American.”Rev. Mark Edwards has told his local paper in Newcastle, The Chronicle, that he contacted Archbishop Justin Welby’s office to “get some clarity” on the claim after the couple mentioned it in their Oprah Winfrey interview. He said he was motivated in part to do so because he has been flooded with requests for private or outdoor weddings during lockdown that he has not been able to fulfill, because the law states that Church of England weddings must take place in “a certified place of worship” and cannot be conducted outside.Prince William Leads the Royal Fightback Against Meghan and HarryThe Chronicle reported he was told by a staff member at Welby’s office: “Justin does not do private weddings. Meghan is an American, she does not understand.”The Archbishop of Canterbury’s office has refused to comment either way on remarks about the wedding made by Meghan and Harry in the interview about their 2018 wedding.During last week’s bombshell interview, Meghan said: “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that.“The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”Later on in the show, Harry concurred with his wife, saying the “marriage” had taken place with just them and Welby in the garden of Nottingham Cottage, the property in the grounds of Kensington Palace, where Harry and Meghan were living at the time.The claims were hotly contested in the British media, much of which has been highly critical of Meghan and Harry giving the interview, and have used apparent inaccuracies and contradictions in the interview in an effort to undermine its credibility and question the allegations of racism raised by the couple.In the Church of England, weddings require at least two witnesses, and the public must have “unrestricted access” to the ceremony so objections can be lodged.Edwards said the person he spoke to told him: “Justin had a private conversation with the couple in the garden about the wedding, but I can assure you, no wedding took place until the televised national event.”Edwards said it was “in the public interest for the leader of the church to put the record straight.”He told ChronicleLive: “It puts us priests in a difficult position on what constitutes a Church of England wedding.“Should there be witnesses and licensing and legality, or is it now just an ad hoc arrangement with members of clergy? Can we now do private weddings without witnesses in our back gardens?“Justin saying he refuses to comment is not helpful to the rest of us clergy and our own policies and practices.“I have had people ask me during lockdown if they could have a private wedding, and I have had to explain that would not be a legal wedding and not according to canon law.“I think we need a clarifying statement—we need to know what our policies and procedures are. It can’t appear to be one rule for one and another rule for another.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Why the Soviet Union's nuclear-powered cruisers spooked the US into bringing back its battleships

    With the possible exception of the aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov, no Russian warships are as imposing as the Kirov-class battlecruisers.

  • Maduro seeks to speed up digital payments as Venezuela runs out of cash

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is pressing banks to implement digital payment systems as hyperinflation prompts chronic shortages of cash in the bolivar currency, three people familiar with the talks told Reuters. Maduro has targeted the public transit system - where roughly three-quarters of all circulating cash is spent - as the first stage of a plan he calls "the digital bolivar." In January, he asked banks to deliver point-of-sale terminals to the Caracas subway system and bus drivers, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

  • UK politicians, who hailed the AstraZeneca vaccine as a national victory, are scrambling to calm fears over blood clots

    Seven countries paused their use of the vaccine after reports of blood clots in vaccinated people. There is no evidence of a link so far.

  • Attacks on Chinese-run factories in Myanmar vex Beijing

    Attacks on Chinese-run factories in Myanmar's biggest city drew demands Monday from Beijing for protection for their property and employees, while many in Myanmar expressed outrage over China's apparent lack of concern for those killed in protests against last month's military coup. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the Chinese Embassy had contacted authorities in Myanmar and urged that police be deployed to protect the Chinese companies and personnel. Police and firefighters were sent to protect the factories, which are scattered across several industrial zones in Yangon, spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters in Beijing.

  • Tape of Trump and Georgia officials ‘was found in trash of investigator’s laptop’

    Leaked audio indicates former president pressured the investigator to find proof of election fraud

  • Volkswagen takes aim at Tesla with own European gigafactories

    Volkswagen plans to build half a dozen battery cell plants in Europe and expand infrastructure for charging electric vehicles globally, accelerating efforts to overtake Tesla and speed up mass adoption of battery-powered cars. The world's No. 2 carmaker, which is in the midst of a major shift towards battery-powered cars, said on Monday it wants to have six battery cell factories operating in Europe by 2030, which it will build alone or with partners.

  • Young married South Koreans are pretending to be single in order to skip the line for affordable housing

    Some South Korean couples may be holding off on registering their marriages to move up the queue for affordable housing and to avoid high housing taxes.

  • Defenseless Clippers get blown out in the Big Easy

    The Clippers, down two starters in the second half, lost 135-115 at New Orleans, leaving coach Tyronn Lue in a foul mood about his team's poor defense.

  • Myanmar protests: Demonstrators killed in bloody Yangon crackdown

    Protests that have gripped the country since a military coup show no sign of ending.