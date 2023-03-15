When will you receive your cash from Georgia’s $1 BILLION tax rebate? Here’s the new timeline

Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill that will give Georgians a special state income tax refund on Wednesday.

That means you could soon see up to $500 in your bank account, our Atlanta sister station WSB-TV reports.

People who filed tax returns in both 2021 and 2022 are eligible to receive the money, which the Department of Revenue will start issuing in six to eight weeks. Taxpayers must file their taxes before they can get the refund.

Single tax filers and married people who file separately will get $250. Head of household filers will get $375 and married people who file joint returns will get $500 based on an individual or couple’s tax liability.

Most refunds will be issued by July 1, as long as you file your taxes on or before April 18.

The money comes from more than $1 billion in surplus funds the state currently.

“While some in Washington D.C. are calling for tax increases, we’re sending money back to hardworking Georgians,” Kemp said. “And while they want to grow government, we’re growing opportunity. Last year, we returned over a billion dollars to the taxpayers of our state, and I’m proud we’re doing it again. Thank you to those in the General Assembly who supported this measure to help Georgia families fighting through 40-year high inflation.”

Georgia taxpayers can check the status of the refund via a tool that will launch on the Department of Revenue website in six to eight weeks.

