If you receive a threatening call asking for money, it’s a scam, Wichita police warn

Wichita police are warning the public about scam calls that are going around asking people for money, police spokesperson Charley Davidson said in an email.

Davidson says if you get a call from someone saying that you are being investigated by the “National Exploited and Missing Children’s Unit,” it is a scam.

He added that people will call regarding sex trafficking and other sex crimes.

“Please know the Wichita Police Department will never call anyone to collect money for any reason, and these types of calls are scams,” Davidson said. “They are asking for as much as $5,000 or they will have them arrested and they will have to go to court for the charges.”

Those wanting to know the legitimacy of a call can reach City Hall at (316) 268-4111

Anyone with information on who is responsible for the scam calls is encouraged to call WPD detectives at (316) 268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.