After receiving 45-year sentence, Daniel Alvey accused of stabbing cellmate

EVANSVILLE — The Evansville man sentenced earlier this month for carrying out an alleged murder-for-hire plot now stands accused of stabbing his cellmate at the Vanderburgh County jail.

Daniel Lawrence Alvey, 19, remains incarcerated at the jail after a judge sentenced him to serve 45 years in a state prison May 5. Alvey accepted a plea agreement in April and admitted to killing 18-year-old Olivia Huggler and seriously wounding two other people during what police called a targeted shooting in December 2021.

On Sunday, Alvey allegedly used a pen to repeatedly stab his cellmate during an "altercation," according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court Monday morning.

Alvey now faces a preliminary charge of felony battery. Police said Alvey's cellmate suffered minor injuries.

The incident began around 11 p.m. Sunday when Alvey requested and received a medical slip, according to correctional officers.

"I gave Alvey a medical slip and let him use my pen to fill it out," the officer wrote in the affidavit. "Once Alvey finished, he refused to return my pen."

After the officer gave Alvey multiple verbal commands to return the pen, the officer said he threatened to deploy a chemical irritant if Alvey failed to comply. Alvey ultimately threw the pen outside of his cell through the food port, according to the affidavit.

"Once I shut the food port, Alvey became angered with me due to the fact that he didn't get his way," the affidavit states.

From there, the incident appears to have escalated. Officers said Alvey and his cellmate began hurling insults at them, with the cellmate saying, "I am seriously going to f--k you up once you open this door."

About 10 to 15 minutes later, officers said Alvey and his cellmate began to repeatedly push an "emergency" button, and that Alvey stated he was going to "stab his bunkie if he doesn't get him out of here."

Alvey's cellmate reportedly told officers he now felt unsafe with Alvey and wanted to "check out."

At approximately 11:30 p.m., additional officers were called to assist with the situation, according to the affidavit. When officers approached Alvey's cell, his cellmate reportedly told them Alvey had stabbed him with an ink pen.

"Without officers asking about the incident, Alvey admitted, 'Yeah, I f-----g stabbed him,' and proceeded to yell, 'This is what ya'll get for f-----g with me,'" the affidavit states.

Officers said they observed "four superficial puncture wounds" on the victim's right forearm. The inmate received treatment at the jail's medical unit. The affidavit does not specify how Alvey was able to secure a second pen.

"Inmate Daniel Alvey was heard multiple times admitting that he did stab [the inmate] with an ink pen," the affidavit concludes.

According to court records, Alvey was scheduled to appear for a probable cause hearing at 1 p.m. Monday.

Alvey now must testify against his former co-defendant, should prosecutors file new charges

Court records do not specify when Alvey may be transferred to an Indiana Department of Corrections facility to begin serving his 45-year sentence for killing Olivia Huggler and shooting two others during an alleged murder-for-hire plot in 2021.

According to Evansville police, 26-year-old Samuel Huggler hired Alvey to kill at least one member of the Huggler family, and while Samuel Huggler was arrested and charged, prosecutors dismissed the case against him last year after Alvey refused to testify against him.

But according to the terms of Alvey's plea deal, he has now agreed to testify "truthfully" if Samuel Huggler were to be arrested and charged a second time.

"The defendant has agreed if called upon by the state to testify fully and truthfully at any trial, grand jury, deposition, or other judicial proceeding," Alvey's sentencing memorandum states in part. "Particularly, this specific condition applies to past co-defendant, Samuel S. Huggler."

