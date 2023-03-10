Will you be receiving a credit? Georgia Power customers to get one-time bill credit on March’s bill

Georgians, could you be receiving a credit on your power bill for the month of March?

Georgia Power officials tell Channel 2 Action News if you’re a residential customer your household should expect a one-time bill credit for the month of March.

According to the power company, their performance in 2022 resulted in excess earnings of $297 million. Because of this overachievement, the power company is set to return $119 million directly to customers by way of credits on their March bill.

The other $119 million will be used to help the company’s operations which in return is expected to reduce future costs for customers.

This comes months after AJC.com reported state regulators at Georgia Public Service Commission approved a plan to allow the power company to raise rates to their customers throughout 2025.

Georgia Power customers using 1,000 kilowatt hours per month will receive a one-time credit of $23 on their bill.

Each customer’s credit will vary based on their 2022 usage.

