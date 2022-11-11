Recent 10.0% pullback isn't enough to hurt long-term PetroTal (CVE:TAL) shareholders, they're still up 81% over 3 years

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. For example, PetroTal Corp. (CVE:TAL) shareholders have seen the share price rise 80% over three years, well in excess of the market return (22%, not including dividends).

While the stock has fallen 10.0% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

PetroTal became profitable within the last three years. So we would expect a higher share price over the period.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that PetroTal has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at PetroTal's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, PetroTal's total shareholder return last year was 76%. That gain actually surpasses the 22% TSR it generated (per year) over three years. These improved returns may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with PetroTal (including 1 which can't be ignored) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

