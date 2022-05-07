Recent 21% pullback isn't enough to hurt long-term BRC (NYSE:BRCC) shareholders, they're still up 19% over 1 year

The BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) share price is down a rather concerning 56% in the last month. But looking back over the last year, the returns have actually been rather pleasing! To wit, it had solidly beat the market, up 19%.

In light of the stock dropping 21% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive one-year return.

Given that BRC didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

BRC grew its revenue by 42% last year. We respect that sort of growth, no doubt. Buyers pushed the share price 19% in response, which isn't unreasonable. If revenue stays on trend, there may be plenty more share price gains to come. But it's crucial to check profitability and cash flow before forming a view on the future.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that BRC shareholders have gained 19% over the last year. A substantial portion of that gain has come in the last three months, with the stock up 18% in that time. This suggests the company is continuing to win over new investors. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand BRC better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with BRC (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) .

