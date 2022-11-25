Recent 5.4% pullback isn't enough to hurt long-term Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) shareholders, they're still up 86% over 3 years

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But if you choose individual stocks with prowess, you can make superior returns. Just take a look at Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD), which is up 86%, over three years, soundly beating the market return of 25% (not including dividends).

Although Pinduoduo has shed CN¥4.9b from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Pinduoduo became profitable within the last three years. So we would expect a higher share price over the period.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that Pinduoduo has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at Pinduoduo's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

With a loss of 18% in the last year, Pinduoduo's returns haven't been too far from the market return of -19%. Looking back further paints a different picture, with the stock returning 23% per year over three years. One might wonder whether the recent sell-off could be an opportunity. It might be worth investigating the quality of the business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Pinduoduo better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Pinduoduo , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

