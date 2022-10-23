The recent 7.5% gain must have brightened Top Key Executive Patrick Soon-Shiong's week, ImmunityBio, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:IBRX) most bullish insider

If you want to know who really controls ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 74% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

As a result, insiders scored the highest last week as the company hit US$2.1b market cap following a 7.5% gain in the stock.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about ImmunityBio.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About ImmunityBio?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

ImmunityBio already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at ImmunityBio's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in ImmunityBio. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In ImmunityBio's case, its Top Key Executive, Patrick Soon-Shiong, is the largest shareholder, holding 73% of shares outstanding. NantWorks, LLC is the second largest shareholder owning 2.1% of common stock, and California Capital Equity, LLC holds about 2.0% of the company stock.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of ImmunityBio

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems that insiders own more than half the ImmunityBio, Inc. stock. This gives them a lot of power. Given it has a market cap of US$2.1b, that means insiders have a whopping US$1.6b worth of shares in their own names. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if they have been selling down their stake.

General Public Ownership

With a 12% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over ImmunityBio. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

