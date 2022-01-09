Recent 9.7% pullback isn't enough to hurt long-term Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) shareholders, they're still up 74% over 3 years

Low-cost index funds make it easy to achieve average market returns. But in any diversified portfolio of stocks, you'll see some that fall short of the average. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) share price is up 74% in the last three years, that falls short of the market return. On the other hand, the more recent gain of 39% over a year is certainly pleasing.

While the stock has fallen 9.7% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Beazer Homes USA became profitable within the last three years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We know that Beazer Homes USA has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Beazer Homes USA stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Beazer Homes USA shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 39% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 10% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Beazer Homes USA that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

