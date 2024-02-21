Are recent Arizona storms related to climate change? One scientist says all weather is now

The storms that continue to batter California are almost certainly strengthened by El Niño, but does climate change contribute to the severity of them as well?

“All weather is impacted by climate change now,” said Michael Crimmins, a climatologist at the University of Arizona. “And with the El Niño pattern we are experiencing this year, there has definitely been an influx of moisture and precipitation in these storms we have had recently.”

Many changes in Earth's weather patterns are natural. El Niño and La Niña — both of which occur regularly without human intervention — along with volcanic eruptions and deviations in Earth's orbit are examples of typical fluctuations in large-scale weather patterns.

Some of these smaller-scale pattern variations have been visible in the way the storms lashed California's coast and layered mountains there in feet of snow but delivered weaker storms to Arizona.

The latest storms have drenched Southern California early this week but are expected to largely bypass Arizona, where temperatures reached 82 degrees on Tuesday, the warmest day of the year so far. Although there is a slight chance of showers on Wednesday, a warming trend is forecast into the weekend.

But amid these immediate weather differences, the alteration of long-term climate conditions are increasingly driven by human activities, primarily by burning fossil fuels such as coal, oil and gas. And the recent series of storms shows the connection is more complicated than we might think.

When these changes are happening simultaneously, such as they are now, the effects felt are more severe, said Crimmins, and climate change becomes a background condition that influences all weather events.

Is the greenhouse effect always bad for people?

When the ocean temperature gets warmer, as happens during an El Niño event, more water vapor goes into the atmosphere, usually leading to more winter storms over the southern tier of the United States. As humans contribute to the greenhouse effect at the same time, trapping Earth’s heat near the surface, storms tend to be much more powerful.

“Since the Industrial Revolution, when we started to figure out how to use fossil fuels, we began releasing a lot of stuff, but specifically carbon dioxide, which is very powerful,” Crimmins said. “Over time, this has grown, and when the sun's rays come into our atmosphere, they trap the carbon dioxide and other gases at the surface, keeping Earth from being an ice planet.”

A common misconception about the greenhouse effect is that it is not good for the planet. In fact, Crimmins argues it's a good thing, up to a point. Scientists at NASA have confirmed that carbon dioxide plays a crucial role in maintaining the stability of Earth's atmosphere. If it were removed, the terrestrial greenhouse effect would collapse, and Earth's surface temperature would drop significantly.

But too much of a good thing can be detrimental. Humans have altered the greenhouse effect so that it is trapping more of the heat at lower levels of the atmosphere, causing the climate to warm to higher levels at a faster rate, according to Crimmins.

“The use of the phrase 'climate change' has become vague and ambiguous,” Crimmins said. “So, even though the climate does naturally change over very long periods of time, when talking about climate change in the public discourse, we’re talking about the increase of greenhouse gases.”

If people were not adding to the warming of the planet from our emissions of the greenhouse gases, scientists say the levels of warming seen across the planet right now would not be as high as they are.

Weather variations: Ever wondered why you get less rain than your neighbor down the street? Here's why

Reducing emissions can slow change

The issue that people are confronted with now, according to Crimmins, is that the changes are rapid and fast enough that they will destabilize ecosystems. The way we grow food, where water is situated, how fast the sea levels are rising, are all factors that will change quickly. And these transformations will disrupt life on Earth.

With that said, this is a very solvable problem, Crimmins said.

“It's not a doomsday scenario like there's nothing we can do about it. There's lots we can do about it,” Crimmins said. “If we continue to reduce emissions, the planet will eventually stabilize, and we can bring those temperatures back down.”

Scientists say Earth will go through natural cycles and changes with or without us, and in the long term, the planet will persist, so long as we do our part to not speed up the process.

When it comes to climate change, Crimmins believes it is crucial to note that the issue is not one side or the other.

“This issue has become so polarizing where people take sides. It's either the complete end of the world and destruction of human civilization, or it's not happening at all,” Crimmins said. “The truth is in the middle. It's solvable. It's definitely a problem, but we should not freak out about it. We should pay attention to it and continue to work on this together.”

To learn how you can help reduce emissions, visit Rutgers New Jersey Climate Change Resource Center page on how to lower greenhouse gases on your own.

Caralin Nunes writes about weather and related topics for The Arizona Republic and azcentral. Email her with story tips at caralin.nunes@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Humans, climate change and El Niño are the cause of more severe storms