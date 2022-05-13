Recent arrest linked to date of Brittanee Drexel’s disappearance, SLED check shows

The recent arrest of a Georgetown County man previously named a person of interest in Brittanee Drexel’s disappearance is linked to the date she was reported missing.

Raymond Moody, 62, was booked May 4 into the Georgetown County Detention Center on an obstruction of justice charge and remains incarcerated as of Friday morning with bail set at $100,000, according to online jail records.

Law enforcement officials have refused to comment or provide documents about the arrest, but the offense date for the recent charge is listed as April 25, 2009, according to a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division background check.

Drexel was 17 years old in 2009 when she was reported missing from Myrtle Beach. She was visiting the area from New York with some friends.

Drexel’s disappearance has attracted significant national attention, both in the days after it was first reported and in the years since. Her story has been featured on numerous true crime shows, including an episode of “Real Life Nightmares,” which aired on CNN’s Headline News channel in 2020.