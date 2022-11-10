Recent car thefts in Euclid targeting Kia and Hyundai models, police say

Nov. 10—Euclid Police say they have seen an increase of Kias and Hyundais being targeted in car thefts.

Capt. Donna Holden, administrative division commander and assistant public information officer, said video on some social media sites shows how the vehicles can be stolen and she believes that is one of the reasons the department is noticing the increase in thefts.

Holden stressed that the public needs to take whatever preventative measures are available to them.

Holden said since Sept. 1, at least 50 Kias and at least 20 Hyundais have been stolen, with 27 of the Kias being recovered.

"It is definitely concerning to Kia owners and there are no foolproof methods of prevention, but starting with something obvious on the steering wheel like The Club or other devices might at least deter a potential theft," she said. "The opportunity is still there for a theft, but maybe it makes it more difficult. It doesn't solve all the issues."

Holden suggested other measures such as parking in a garage or secure area and locking the doors and setting a car alarm if available.

She said Euclid officers are aware of the uptick in thefts of those particular models and are more likely to run the license plate in certain situations. Flock cameras also help the department identify vehicles reported stolen in the area.

Awareness is key and owners of those model cars need to know they could be a target and should take any and all precautions.

"I even called my 85-year-old mother and told her to be careful because they might be targeting her car," Holden said.