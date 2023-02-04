Recent college graduates create a $500 'human dog bed' going viral on TikTok for taking napping to the next level

According to the founders, the idea for Plufl was born out of a desire to make napping even cozier. Plufl

Plufl was invented by two recent college graduates who love napping.

Since going viral on social media, the company has generated over $1 million in revenue, according to ABC7.

The duo responsible for Plufl appeared on "Shark Tank" in October 2022.

Less than a year after graduating college, two entrepreneurs are finding success in taking napping to the next level.

Noah Silverman and Yuki Kinoshita, both 22, created what they call the world's first "human dog bed" just one month before graduating from the University of British Columbia in May 2022, according to ABC7. Now their company, Plufl, has reportedly generated over $1 million in revenue thanks largely to social media.

Videos on Plufl's official TikTok account have garnered several million views and comments from users who are intrigued by the human-sized dog bed.

The duo told ABC the idea for their giant portable bed was born out of jealousy after witnessing a napping Great Dane in its large bed.

"I would always get so jealous of how cozy and relaxed it looked while I was working," Silverman said

While some nappers appreciated the idea of finally being able to sleep comfortably in the dog bed-like Plufl, others were turned off by the $499 price.

"400 dollars? I'll just get an actual dog bed," one user wrote.

"My queen mattress was cheaper. $500 is a bit much," another comment read.

Plufl met the skepticism with their reasons for the pricing, noting the product is more than just a large dog bed.

According to the official website, Plufl features "supportive orthopaedic and gel infused memory foam," pillow bolsters along the edges for coziness, and handles to aid with transportation. Plus, the creators said, it can comfortably fit a six-foot-one adult man.

Amid the online success, Silverman and Kinoshita appeared on "Shark Tank" in October 2022 where they secured a $200,000 deal from Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner. The first Plufl customers received their orders in December, according to the ABC7 report.

Read the original article on Business Insider