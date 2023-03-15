Recent drug raids leads to indictments

Editor's Note: The third-degree felony charge of possession of drugs against Joel Ott was expunged by the Coshocton County Common Pleas Court on Feb. 16, 2023.

COSHOCTON – Suspects in recent drug raids by the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office have been indicted at the last meeting of the Coshocton County Grand Jury.

Lucas Stagg

Lucas N. Stagg, 38, 16138 Upper Fredericktown Road, Fredericktown, was indicted with aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, a first-degree felony, with a one-year firearm specification and order to forfeit the gun in question, a Jennings .22 caliber handgun. He was also indicted with one count of having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony, related to a felony drug conviction in Nov. 2018 in Knox County.

Jessica Kyle

Jessica L. Kyle, 39, 760 Brooklawn Drive, Howard, was indicted with one count of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, a first-degree felony, with a one-year firearm specification.

Michael A. Carpenter

Michael A. Carpenter, 49, 422 N. Ninth St., was indicted with one count of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, a first-degree felony, and four counts of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, third-degree felonies.

Carpenter, Kyle and Stagg were arrested by the sheriff’s office on Aug. 5 following a raid at a home in the 400 block of North Ninth Street. Many items were seized from the residence, including a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, cash, firearms and drug related items. Their charges also carry the specification that the crimes were done in the vicinity of a juvenile.

Daniel T. Wlech

Daniel T. Welch, 31, 16488 Kedigh Hollow Drive, Newcomerstown, was indicted with two counts of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, second-degree felonies, and two counts of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, third-degree felonies. One of the second-degree counts carried a specification to forfeit $1,000 and one of the third-degree counts carried a specification to forfeit $120 in cash. This was from a traffic stop on Aug. 4 near the intersection on Ohio 93 and Lafayette Township Road 152. Several drug related items were seized, including a large amount of suspected methamphetamine and cash.

Joel Ott

Joel D. Ott, 37, 4695 Broad Run Dairy Road NE, Dover, was indicted with aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony. Stepfanie L. Eshack, 34, 921 Bel Air Drive, North Canton, was indicted with aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, a second-degree felony, with specification to forfeit $400. This was from a traffic stop on Aug. 4 near the intersection of North Oak and Kirk streets in West Lafayette. Several drug related items were seized, including a large amount of suspected methamphetamine and cash.

Stephanie Eshack

In other drug related indictments:

James A. Schaade, 31, 214 Coshocton Ave., Mount Vernon, was indicted with one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, from an incident on June 30.

Stephanie R. Fender, 37, 110 N. Fifth St., was indicted with aggravated possession of methamphetamine and tampering with evidence, third-degree felonies, from an incident on June 30.

John A. Smith, 31, 23300 Ohio 79, Warsaw, was indicted with one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony, from an incident on April 21.

Phillip J. Hammersley, 37, 45139 County Road 55, was indicted for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, possession of drugs, possession of alprazolam and possession of a fentanyl-related compond, all fifth-degree felonies, from an incident on May 22.

Angela R. Guthrie, 39, 803 Correll Ave. NE, Canton, was indicted with possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony, from an incident on March. 1.

James R. Rector, 29, 631 King Ave., Newark, was indicted with aggravated possession of methamphetamine and aggravated possession of psilocyn, fifth-degree felonies, from an incident on Feb. 15.

Michael S. Geog, 45, 514 S. 10th St., was indicted with aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony, and illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility and tampering with evidence, third-degree felonies, from an incident on March 3.

In other indictments:

Kmarr Cooper

K’Marr M. Cooper, 26, 1310 Oak Ave., was indicted with kidnapping, a first-degree felony, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, from an incident on July 26. According to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office, Cooper assaulted a woman at a residence in the 20000 block of County Road 124. Injuries were so severe she was transported for treatment by medical helicopter to a Columbus area hospital.

Christopher E. Strupe, 30, 529 S. Sixth St., was indicted with two counts of breaking and entering, fifth-degree felonies, two counts of theft, fifth-degree felonies, two counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, fourth-degree felonies, grand theft, a fourth-degree felony, and escape, a third-degree felony, from incidents on July 22 and 23. Items stolen included credit card account information, debit card, 2015 Ram pickup truck, 2005 International 7300 utility truck and a 2014 PJ flatbed trailer with 200 bales of hay.

Heidi J. Newell, 41, 701 John St., was indicted with one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, from an incident on May 15 involving a 1990 Tomas Moped.

Jeremiah Hall, 40, 14 Leonard Clark Road, Richton, Mississippi, was indicted with one count of carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony, with specification to forfeit the weapon, a Keltec 40 mm handgun, from an incident on July 20.

Gabriel L. Persinger, 26, 2325 Glenview Way, was indicted with one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, from an incident on July 23. He was previously convicted of domestic violence in 2016 in Monroe County, West Virginia.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Recent drug bust suspects indicted by Coshocton grand jury