Recent findings reveal shocking truth about Tesla battery lifespan: ‘This is worth caring about’

In our journey toward sustainable transportation, it’s crucial to make choices that benefit both the buyer and the environment.

A recent CarBuzz article addresses some apprehension potential Tesla buyers may encounter — battery degradation — and answers the common question: How long will my Tesla car battery really last?

Here’s the good news. The Tesla 2022 Impact report said that after 200,000 miles, most Tesla electric vehicles only lose around 12% of their battery capacity. It’s worth noting that some degradation is normal. All batteries, cars included, naturally degrade with time and use.

If your Tesla battery does happen to degrade excessively, however, fear not — Tesla’s got you covered. While replacement batteries can be costly, Tesla offers a warranty for batteries surpassing a certain degradation limit within a specific amount of time.

The warranty has its limitations, depending on the model, miles, and years, but it’s still reassuring to know you’re covered for a no-cost repair if anything goes wrong, specifically with any excessive or unnatural levels of degradation.

Still concerned? There are steps you can take to ensure you get the most out of your car’s battery. CarBuzz lists frequent supercharging, fully draining your battery, and aggressive driving as factors that can decrease the health and lifespan of your vehicle’s battery.

If you’re considering switching from a gas-powered car to an EV but are still on the fence, studies show that with an electric or hybrid vehicle, you’ll spend less on gas, maintenance, and overall lifetime costs.

Further, you’ll help the environment in the long run. Recurrent Auto reported that “over the course of its life, a new gasoline car will produce an average of 410 grams of carbon dioxide per mile. A new electric car will produce only 110 grams.”

While an EV initially produces more pollution to manufacture, its lifetime pollution is slim to none compared to its gas counterparts.

A sustainable future is possible with the right choices. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors, shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, that “Tesla exists to help reduce risk of catastrophic climate change, which affects all species on Earth. Even if your faith in humanity is faltering, this is worth caring about.”

