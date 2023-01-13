Recent gains in Alithya Group Inc. (TSE:ALYA) help add back some value on insider purchases worth CA$21m, still down CA$4.2m

Insiders who bought CA$21m worth of Alithya Group Inc. (TSE:ALYA) stock in the last year have seen some of their losses recouped as the stock gained 11% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be an expensive wager as insiders are yet to get ahead of their losses which currently stand at CA$4.2m since the time of purchase.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Check out our latest analysis for Alithya Group

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Alithya Group

The insider Pierre Peladeau made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$20m worth of shares at a price of CA$3.07 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$2.43. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid CA$21m for 6.79m shares. But insiders sold 302.63k shares worth CA$990k. In total, Alithya Group insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Alithya Group is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Alithya Group Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Alithya Group. In total, insiders bought CA$221k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Story continues

Does Alithya Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Alithya Group insiders own about CA$32m worth of shares. That equates to 14% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Alithya Group Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in Alithya Group shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Alithya Group and we suggest you have a look.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here