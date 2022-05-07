Recent gains in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) help add back some value on insider purchases worth US$630k, still down US$149k

Insiders who bought US$630k worth of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) stock in the last year have seen some of their losses recouped as the stock gained 11% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be an expensive wager as insiders are yet to get ahead of their losses which currently stand at US$149k since the time of purchase.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At DiaMedica Therapeutics

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Amy Burroughs for US$142k worth of shares, at about US$3.15 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$2.58. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months DiaMedica Therapeutics insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of DiaMedica Therapeutics

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. DiaMedica Therapeutics insiders own about US$18m worth of shares. That equates to 27% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At DiaMedica Therapeutics Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no DiaMedica Therapeutics insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in DiaMedica Therapeutics and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for DiaMedica Therapeutics (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

