Recent gains in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) help add back some value on insider purchases worth US$505k, still down US$342k

Insiders who bought US$505k worth of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) stock in the last year have seen some of their losses recouped as the stock gained 13% last week. The purchase, however, has proven to be a pricey bet, with losses currently totalling US$342k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At a.k.a. Brands Holding

The insider Tah-nee Beard made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$287k worth of shares at a price of US$8.97 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$1.94 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While a.k.a. Brands Holding insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about US$6.01 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of a.k.a. Brands Holding

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that a.k.a. Brands Holding insiders own 19% of the company, worth about US$47m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The a.k.a. Brands Holding Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no a.k.a. Brands Holding insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in a.k.a. Brands Holding and their transactions don't cause us concern. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for a.k.a. Brands Holding and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

