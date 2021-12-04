Man charged in LaGrange Road crash that killed South Oldham High graduate

Crime scene tape marked a perimeter around the parking lot of the Olive Garden on Outer Loop. Feb. 23, 2019

A man has been charged after an early morning car crash on LaGrange Road near Hurstbourne Parkway on Nov. 27 that left a recent graduate of South Oldham High School dead.

Joseph Siami, 27, was charged with driving under the influence after admitting he “consumed three alcoholic beverages earlier in the evening,” police said. His blood alcohol level was 0.137%, according to his arrest citation, above the legal limit of 0.08%.

Chase Lawson, 20, of Crestwood, died at University of Louisville Hospital following the crash, according to police and court documents. He was a 2020 South Oldham High graduate and a sophomore at the University of Kentucky, his obituary states.

He was a passenger in a vehicle that was turning in front of another vehicle on LaGrange Road, according to Chief Grady Throneberry, who had told a Courier Journal reporter on Friday afternoon that no one had been charged. The accident occurred at the ramp to and from North Hurstbourne Parkway, according to the arrest citation.

Two other occupants of Lawson was riding in were injured, though not critically, Throneberry said. Siami was admitted as a patient at the hospital after being taken there by a police officer, according to his arrest citation.

