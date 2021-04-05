This Is the Recent Mass Shooting That Could End in Execution

Maurice Chammah, Keri Blakinger
·8 min read
Helen H. Richardson/Getty
Helen H. Richardson/Getty

Both Robert Aaron Long and Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa were arrested last month for allegedly carrying out high-profile shooting sprees that killed a large number of people. Both crimes have revived our national debates about guns.

But only one of the men has a realistic chance of ending up on death row.

Colorado, where Alissa will face trial, is one of 23 states to have abolished the death penalty. Georgia, where Long was arrested, is one of 27 that still have the punishment on the books. It’s also among a smaller subset of 15 states that have actually executed someone in the last decade, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

This article was published in partnership with The Marshall Project, a nonprofit news organization covering the U.S. criminal justice system. Sign up for The Marshall Project’s newsletter, or follow them on Facebook or Twitter.

And then there is California, where Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez was arrested last week, suspected of killing four people, including a child. The death penalty there is more symbol than reality: California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered a moratorium on executions, which have not been carried out in the state since 2006. But local prosecutors frequently send people to death row for what amounts to a virtual life sentence. Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer has already told reporters he’ll consider seeking capital punishment for Gonzalez.

Suspect Identified After Deadly ‘Business Dispute’ Shooting Spree in California

State laws are only part of the picture, because depending on the investigations, the Department of Justice may be able to swoop in and seek death sentences for federal crimes. The fates of these men will be dictated by decision-makers ranging from local district attorneys all the way up to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, and serve as the latest examples of the strange geographic disparities of American capital punishment.

The death penalty is disappearing: although Georgia still executes people, the entire state has only sent one person to death row since 2015. Across the country, it’s now clear that whether you get the death penalty has less to do with what you did than where you did it. In 2013, the Death Penalty Information Center reported that all of the state death row prisoners across the country had come from just 20 percent of counties, and a majority of executions had been produced by just 2 percent of counties.

Why these counties? Some are populous, meaning there are more murders that could qualify for death sentences and larger tax bases that can handle the high cost of capital trials. Last year, a group of scholars led by Frank Baumgartner at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill compiled a database of more than 8,500 death sentences handed out across the country since 1972. They found that counties where lynchings were carried out during the Jim Crow era in the early 20th century were also more likely to sentence people to death today. The findings are in line with other studies showing racial disparities on death row, as well as the higher likelihood of a death sentence when the victim is white.

But perhaps the most important factor, in any individual case, is also the simplest: Who is the prosecutor?

Even if Colorado had not abolished the death penalty last year, Alissa would have almost certainly avoided that fate. Though he’s accused of killing 10 people in a Boulder grocery store on March 22, voters and elected officials in the liberal Colorado county where he was arrested have long opposed capital punishment. The current district attorney has even urged President Joe Biden to end it at the federal level.

Long faces charges in two different Georgia counties. He allegedly killed four people in Fulton County, which includes a large urban swath of Atlanta and where last year all three candidates for district attorney promised never to seek the death penalty. There has been a political shift away from the death penalty in many large, urban counties, including Philadelphia and Los Angeles.

“What you see is a big consensus among prosecutors that the death penalty is either immoral or not worth the funds or that it provides a limited benefit to public safety,” said Amanda Marzullo, a Texas-based defense lawyer and death penalty policy expert. “There’s really only about 25 counties nationwide where the death penalty is sought on a regular basis.”

Long also allegedly killed four people and wounded a fifth in Cherokee County, which has never sent someone to death row. The county has a Republican district attorney, Shannon Wallace, who pledged in a press release to prosecute the killings “to the fullest extent of the law.” It’s not yet clear whether Long’s case qualifies for a death sentence. A spokesperson for Wallace wouldn’t rule out the possibility and stressed that the crimes are still under investigation.

Much about the case—whether more charges are coming, whether the victims’ families will publicly come down one way or the other—is still unknown and local observers are predicting a “tug of war” between prosecutors over jurisdiction.

“Prosecutors only seek death in a small fraction of cases,” said Anna Arceneaux, executive director of the Georgia Resource Center, which defends people on the state’s death row. “This results in geographic disparities not only across states, but also across judicial circuits within Georgia itself.” She said prosecutors must also consider Long’s mental health and background, as well as whether the expense of a death penalty trial could be used instead to “prevent further violence against Asian Americans.”

Wallace’s office does not have a long record of getting death sentences. Scholars have found that the best predictor of whether a county will seek death is whether it has done so before. “Once a county goes down the path of sentencing to death, it gets better at it,” said Baumgartner. Prosecutors use past decisions as comparisons; if the county has sent many people to death row, the bar may seem lower.

Husband of Atlanta Victim Soon Chung Park Tried to Perform CPR at Crime Scene

This is likely the case in Orange County, California, which has sent more than 80 people to death row since the 1970s, according to Baumgartner's data. The county has been responsible for two of the state’s 13 executions in the last half-century, and District Attorney Todd Spitzer has campaigned against the state’s moratorium on executions.

In a landmark 2015 death penalty case from Oklahoma, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer wrote in his dissent that capital punishment today may violate the Constitution because it is “imposed arbitrarily” from place to place. He cited research suggesting that death sentences could be explained by whether defense lawyers were adequately funded or whether judges faced political pressures. One scholar uses the phrase “local muscle memory” to describe how various factors inform one another, creating feedback loops.

Justice Antonin Scalia disparaged the works Breyer cited as “abolitionist studies.” But former Texas prosecutor Lynn Hardaway pointed out that geographic disparities can also be a problem when considering justice for victims, who don’t “have the luxury of deciding” where they get killed.

Some prosecutors are fine with the disparities. “Prosecution is, and should be, a local issue,” said Johnny Holmes, the former district attorney of Harris County, Texas, noting that the 10th Amendment to the Constitution delegates power to the states. “That’s why I wouldn’t go on national television about the issue. It is nobody’s issue but Texans’.”

Holmes’s own office was famous for its culture of seeking death in the 1980s and 1990s, as Houston became the “capital of capital punishment.” Holmes handed out syringe-shaped pens, and his prosecutors who won death sentences joined an informal “Silver Needle Society.”

"You will get disparate sentences in similar cases between jurisdictions,” said Shannon Edmonds, staff attorney with the Texas District and County Attorneys Association. “But if each of those local communities thinks those sentences are a just outcome, then it’s accomplishing justice at the micro level, even if at the macro level there are disparities.”

In theory, some of the geographic disparities could be alleviated by the Department of Justice, which can prosecute a death penalty case in any state for federal crimes. Instead of making the punishment more equitable, though, one study showed there are geographic and racial disparities in who receives federal death sentences, too.

It’s too early to say whether federal prosecutors will try to define any of the shootings as a federal crime, but there are plenty of precedents: After the Boston Marathon bombing, they sought death for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, even though Massachusetts does not have the death penalty. Then they sought death for Dylann Roof, for killing multiple churchgoers in South Carolina, even though he could have faced the same punishment in a state court.

Those cases happened under President Barack Obama, even as he expressed misgivings about the ultimate punishment. We still don’t know much about the Biden administration’s approach to the subject, though he pledged on the campaign trail to work to end the practice. More mass shootings are sure to test that promise.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • Johnson & Johnson takes over COVID-19 vaccine production at Baltimore plant after 15 million doses were ruined

    Johnson & Johnson said it was "assuming full responsibility regarding the manufacturing of drug substance" at Emergent BioSolutions.

  • Trump Campaign Used Scam Tactics To Sap Money From Supporters: New York Times

    Donald Trump’s reelection campaign used scammy online tactics to draw millions of dollars from unwitting supporters, the Times said.

  • A major Texas highway expansion project has been paused to examine possible violation of 1964 Civil Rights Act

    In the past, highways were constructed with no regard for minority communities. The Biden administration is seeking to address past racial inequities in planning decisions.

  • Minneapolis ‘on edge’ over outcome of Derek Chauvin trial, Ilhan Omar says

    Omar: ‘We are all eagerly awaiting to see how trial shakes out’Chauvin trial, week one: vivid testimony and focus on force Families pay their respects at George Floyd Square, after the fifth day of the trial for Derek Chauvin. Photograph: Octavio Jones/Reuters As the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd headed into its second week, the Democratic congresswoman Ilhan Omar said residents remain “on edge” about the outcome. On Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union, Omar was reminded that few trials involving police officers result in conviction, and asked: “Are you and your city prepared for the possibility of a hung jury or a not-guilty verdict?” “The community is on edge about that,” Omar said. “We have seen justice not delivered in our community for many years. I think that there is a lot of confidence in [state] attorney general Keith Ellison and the prosecutors in this case, but we are all eagerly awaiting to see how this trial shakes out. “It’s been really horrendous to watch the defense put George Floyd on trial instead of the former police officer who’s charged with his murder.” Floyd, 46, died last May when Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes during an arrest. The killing sparked international protests against police brutality and racial injustice. The vast majority of protests were peaceful but in Minneapolis and other cities some became violent. Chauvin faces charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He has pleaded not guilty. Three other officers will face separate trials. On Monday, prosecutors are expected to call police department chief Medaria Arradondo as a witness. It is rare, if not unheard of, for a police chief to testify against a former officer. Experts have said Arradondo’s testimony might open the door to more chiefs being called in future. “He is going to tell you that Mr Chauvin’s conduct was not consistent with Minneapolis police department training,” prosecutor Jerry Blackwell told jurors in his opening statement. “He will not mince any words. He’s very clear. He will be very decisive: that this was excessive force.” Arradondo’s testimony is expected to be a powerful tool for prosecutors as they seek to refute the defense claim that Chauvin’s decision to kneel on Floyd’s neck was in keeping with use-of-force guidance. Dr Cedric Alexander, a former police chief and public safety director of DeKalb county, Georgia, told the Guardian this week calling Arradondo was a “pretty remarkable move on the part of the prosecution”. “It’s very rare that you’re going to see a chief either appear for the defense or the prosecution,” he said. “But each one of these kinds of events brings its own set of circumstances. And in this particular case, where you have a knee to the neck and it’s being questioned, ‘Was that trained technique?’ To be able to have the chief of police … to under-oath testify is clearly going to be of importance.” Laurie Robinson, a former assistant US attorney general who co-chaired Barack Obama’s Taskforce on 21st-Century Policing, which was launched after the shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri in 2014, said: “The chief is under tremendous pressure. “This may be the hardest police chief job in the country at this point, between the tensions around this trial, pressures from the community dealing with the aftermath of the George Floyd death, the calls for changes in the department and the protection of the community that’s dealing with rising gun violence and crime.” Arradondo will not be the only Minneapolis officer to testify that Chauvin’s actions strayed from department policy. Lt Richard Zimmerman, who leads the homicide department, testified on Friday that in four decades on the force, he had never been trained to restrain an arrestee with a knee to the neck. “If your knee is on a person’s neck, that can kill them,” he said. “Once a person is cuffed, the threat level goes down all the way. They’re cuffed, how can they really hurt you?” Floyd was handcuffed before police forced him to the ground. “I saw no reason why the officers felt they were in danger, if that’s what they felt,” Zimmerman said. “And that is what they have to feel to use that level of force.” Zimmerman was among 14 officers who released a letter to Minneapolis residents a month after Floyd’s death, saying they “wholeheartedly condemned” Chauvin’s behavior. Many in the city found the first week of the trial traumatic, as witnesses spoke and video of Floyd’s death was shown. “It’s been really hard,” Omar told CNN. “I think the one part that stayed with me is the fact that everyone who took the witness stand said they felt helpless. That is a feeling that we know really well here in Minneapolis when it comes to police abuse. “…[The trial] has just unearthed so much trauma for for many of us. But we have each other. And we’re gonna get through it.” Additional reporting by Oliver Laughland

  • ‘There is a solution’: a Covid survivor’s life-or-death battle for Medicare for All

    Mariana Pineda was hospitalized with Covid-19 and pneumonia last April and can only afford treatment via GoFundMe. Now she’s using her energy to fight for healthcare programs Mariana Pineda: ‘If nothing else, the fact that I didn’t die from Covid just ramped up my overwhelming desire to get Medicare for All and the New York Health Act.’ Photograph: Courtesy of Mariana Pineda Few things in Mariana Pineda’s body have worked properly since she was hospitalized with Covid-19 and pneumonia last April. One day she is seeing a specialist to get nodules on her thyroid biopsied, another day it is a trip to the emergency room after her hands swell and turn red, symptoms of yet another high blood pressure crisis. She pays $3,062.48 a month for health insurance to cover this constant stream of treatment, which she can only afford with the help of a GoFundMe online fundraiser. She is too sick to work and is a single mother – her only income is child support payments. Amid all of this, when Pineda’s finished with doctors’ appointments for the day and her four-year-old is asleep, she uses her last stores of energy to fight for the government-run healthcare program Medicare for All and its New York state equivalent. “This is my gift from the universe,” Pineda told the Guardian. “If nothing else, the fact that I didn’t die from Covid just ramped up my overwhelming desire to get Medicare for All and the New York Health Act.” Pineda is one of the many activists, and lawmakers, making Covid-19 part of their calls to reshape the US healthcare system to provide universal coverage. In mid-March, Democratic representatives Pramila Jayapal and Debbie Dingell reintroduced the Medicare for All act on the anniversary of Covid-19 being confirmed in all 50 states and Washington DC. Mariana Pineda. Photograph: Courtesy of Mariana Pineda “There is a solution to this health crisis – a popular one that guarantees health care to every person as a human right and finally puts people over profits and care over corporations,” Jayapal said in a statement. “That solution is Medicare for All.” The bill has the support of more than half the Democrats, but it is unlikely to pass the House. In the Senate, several Democrats instead are pushing for the public option, a government-run health insurance to exist alongside private health insurance. Both reforms seek to make health insurance more affordable, easier to access and less costly and are being weighed by several state governments. The hurdles, however, are immense. Partnership for America’s Health Care Future, a lobby which represents hospitals, pharmaceutical companies and health insurers, is already spending millions to campaign against reform. In Colorado, the group bought $1m in TV ads to run this spring before a bill was even introduced. These ads, which warn of politicians having more control over people’s healthcare, have been effective against health reform for decades, explained health policy expert Colleen Grogan. “The evidence from the past suggests that those advertisements really work and that’s why they keep doing them,” said Grogan, professor at the University of Chicago’s Crown Family School of Social Work, Policy and Practice. Americans for Prosperity, a group with financial backing from the conservative Koch brothers network, is also stepping in. The group spent millions to fight the ACA, and told CNBC in March that that campaign failed in part because they didn’t present an alternative. This time, the group is showcasing a “personal option” plan which would slash regulations and is pitched toward the private sector. Activists must also contend with the more moderate wing of the Democratic party. Joe Biden has not endorsed Medicare for All and his healthcare efforts have so far been focused on expanding the Affordable Care Act (ACA). The president has already had success: the last stimulus package included $61.3bn to expand insurance subsidies and coverage under the ACA and other federal programs for two years. More than four out of 10 people without health insurance are now eligible for a free or nearly free health plan, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation analysis. the American public benefits but the American public also loses because it ends up having to pay a lot more Colleen Grogan Pineda is set to benefit from one of the changes: people who have recently lost work must be covered for up to six months under the usually costly Cobra program. That’s the insurance Pineda pays $3,000 a month for now and she’s waiting to hear from her employer or the government about the subsidy. These efforts improve access and affordability, but also direct public money to the private healthcare industry. “So the American public benefits but the American public also loses because it ends up having to pay a lot more than a more rational system should really pay for,” Grogan said. Should Biden attempt to make these changes permanent, as is expected, discussions about public spending on private healthcare could be more prominent, a useful tool for reform activists. In 2019, federal, state and local governments accounted for 45% of the country’s $3.8tn in healthcare spending. “The interest in containing healthcare spending is not going away,” said Katherine Hempstead, senior policy adviser at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. “I don’t think we’re going to hear the end of that at all.” And Pineda will do what she can to ensure that. The mother of four posts pictures of her vital signs and medical bills on social media, providing an intimate look at the long-term symptoms some people experience after Covid-19 infections and the costs of trying to stay alive. Pineda posts posts pictures of her vital signs and medical bills on social media, providing an intimate look at the long-term symptoms some people experience after Covid-19. Photograph: Courtesy of Mariana Pineda “I’ve done panels from hospital beds, I’ve gone on Facebook Live from the emergency room,” Pineda said. “Yes, it sucks that I am sick, but it gives me a unique insight and gives me access to all kinds of things that we might not necessarily know about.” Pineda is energetic and quick to laugh, but she is experiencing a nightmare. Her symptoms include headaches that make her feel like someone is shaking a can of coins in her head, vomiting multiple times a week, emphysema, lesions on her kidneys, incontinence and anemia. Her period hasn’t stopped since she had a miscarriage in July. Doctors are monitoring an air sack in her lungs because if it grows much more it will need to be surgically removed. She goes to the emergency room almost every month and in September had emergency surgery to remove six blood clots in her lungs, including one blocking her pulmonary artery – the respiratory therapist told her 99% of the people in her position don’t survive. She is seeing a urologist, pulmonologist, endocrinologist, hematologist, gastroenterologist, neurologist and cardiologist. A quirk of her insurance, familiar to many Americans, is that her appointments with specialists are only covered if her primary care physician gives the referral – an added layer of bureaucracy. “I’ve actually had to myself call up specialists, get their tax ID number, get the diagnosis code, get all of the codes,” Pineda said. “So I spend hours a day on the phone with specialists and the insurance company … if we had the NY Health Act or Medicare for All, it would all be one system and I wouldn’t have to do this while I’m home recuperating and a single parent with an autistic four-year-old.” Pineda’s passion for Medicare for All formed when she was volunteering for Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential bid, knocking on hundreds of doors while pregnant. She cast her ballot in the New York primary while 4cm dilated and gave birth the next day. Five years later, Pineda vowed to keep pushing politicians for health reform. Pineda said: “I am going to harass them until I drop dead and I hope I drop dead on their door stop for a good photo op.”

  • 5 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month

    If you want monthly dividends from your stock portfolio, consider these five stocks that pay investors 12 times each year.

  • Clever Capuchin Monkey Tries to Break Open Fruit With Huge Rock at South American Sanctuary

    A determined capuchin monkey used a huge rock to try to smash open a piece of fruit at a South American sanctuary.Footage by Natalia Cara de Medeiros shows the clever critter bashing the fruit – which he allegedly stole from another animal’s enclosure – multiple times with a large stone at La Senda Verde, an animal refuge in Yolosa, Bolivia.According to de Medeiros, the cheeky monkey was rescued from animal trafficking, and he and the rest of his troop live freely at the refuge.“Capuchin monkeys are extremely smart animals, and one of the few that can learn to use tools,” she told Storyful.“The monkeys learn from watching others doing it, including humans. But this young fella still hasn’t mastered the skill quite yet, and struggles to break his fruit with such a big rock! It is still impressive, though, and so amusing to watch,” she said. Credit: Natalia Cara de Medeiros via Storyful

  • Gloria Henry Dies: ‘Dennis The Menace’ Actress Was 98

    Gloria Henry, who is best known for her role as the mother on the classic 1960s comedy Dennis the Menace has died. She was 98. The actress died on April 3, according to multiple media reports. Her son, Adam Ellwood posted photos of Henry on his Facebook page, paying tribute to her. Henry was born Gloria Eileen […]

  • Republicans Keep Worshipping at This Zealot’s No-Tax Altar

    Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/GettyGrover Norquist, the high priest of Republican tax-cutting, may not be as prominent as he was in the 1990s, but he is the reason that Joe Biden can’t afford to lose a single senator or more than a handful of House members without losing his entire economic agenda.Norquist, who once said his goal is to starve the government down to the size “where we can drown it in the bathtub,” has been remarkably successful at shaping a political environment that makes it hard to even talk about, let alone succeed in, raising taxes. He’s in a tight corner now, but it would be dangerous to write him off as old news.When President George H.W. Bush lost his re-election in 1992 after breaking his promise to not raise taxes, Norquist called it “a teaching moment.” Since then, he has held the sword of Damocles over politicians by having them sign an anti-tax pledge. In no small part because of that pledge, it’s unlikely a single Republican will support President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan which he would pay for by raising taxes on families with incomes over $400,000 and by increasing the corporate tax rate to 28 percent after President Trump slashed it from 35 to 21 percent.In the last Congress, 45 senators and 212 House members signed Norquist’s pledge. “Even those few Republicans who don’t sign the pledge, everybody believes they did sign it,” Norquist told The Daily Beast. He points out there hasn’t been a tax increase since 1994, except when Democrats have the House and Senate and presidency. Democrats lost their congressional majorities after Bill Clinton’s first two years, and Barack Obama suffered what he called a “shellacking” at the two-year mark, losing the House and six Senate seats.The Democrats’ New More-Free-Stuff Agenda Is a True WinnerNow, Norquist is facing a huge test of his strength as Biden is promising a plan for good-paying jobs to build back America, and taxes to pay for those jobs. Polls show Americans favor taxes on the rich by wide margins, and that even many Republicans are open to them, but so far that hasn’t convinced their representatives.“It takes a pandemic and Donald Trump to make this a different time,” says Democratic pollster Peter Hart. “All the rules are changed, and those who can’t adapt to the world we’re going to see are going to be left in the dust. This is in many respects a transition from what we’ve been living with for over 25 years. We’re going to make investments in the future rather than rely on old shibboleths.”Asked if he had any data to back up his optimistic assertion of a transformed political environment, Hart parried the question, saying lightheartedly, “I wouldn’t want to ruin the mystery of it with data,” then adding that his polling company would be back in the field soon to get a better sense of what he thinks is happening.He explained that Biden took office with a 52-53 percent approval, low for a new administration but now is in the high 50s, which tells us a little more about the politics ahead, says Hart: “that the tribalism may be waning somewhat, and I would underline somewhat.”The mythology around Norquist and the political danger posed by tax increases grew after Bush lost in 1992. “He didn’t lose because of taxes, he lost because there was a recession. It was just a yarn Grover spun to get people to send him money, and that congealed into Republican dogma,” says Jack Pitney, a professor of American politics at Claremont McKenna College. The aversion to taxes is less about Norquist than about Trump’s heavy hand, he says. “Republicans are afraid they’ll be denounced by Trump if they support any tax increase.”What Biden has going for him is that the argument for raising taxes is persuasive, says Pitney. Voters understand that unlimited deficit spending is unsustainable, and the perception that rich people and corporations are getting away with highway robbery is what matters politically. “Republicans don’t want to cross Trump, while at the same time they’re trying to present themselves as a working-class party. It’s hard for them to argue against it (raising taxes on the rich and corporations) on the merits.”Also, people love concrete, they love roads and bridges, says Pitney, who before he went into academia was legislative director for former New York Senator Alphonse D’Amato, nicknamed “Senator Pothole” for his assiduous attention to basic constituent services.Even so, the decades-long resistance to taxes is far from over. Democrats shouldn’t rush to write off Norquist. He had the big idea of a “no tax” pledge that unified conservatives across varied causes from gun rights to evangelicals, home schoolers and anti-abortion activists. His Wednesday meetings are legendary and each week bring well over a hundred activists to the office of Americans for Tax Reform, the group he formed in 1985.Borrowing Norquist’s strategy, the Koch brothers have been quietly circulating for some time through a conservative group they back, Americans for Prosperity, a “no tax on climate” pledge. According to a two-year study made public last week by the Investigative Reporting Group at American University, the pledge is gaining currency among elected officials not only in Washington but in state houses. There are currently 411 signers, which include the entire Republican leadership in the U.S. House, a third of House members, and a quarter of U.S. senators.A bare knuckles fight lies ahead, but Democrats are bullish about their prospects in a way that they haven’t been for a long time. “What’s going to happen here, Biden is going to pass another major piece of legislation, and it’s going to be popular too,” says Jim Kessler with Third Way, a centrist Democratic group that once might have parted ways with progressives over a big spending program but has now joined the chorus for Biden to “go big” with infrastructure and to finance it mainly through taxes on the wealthy and corporations.“We believe things should be paid for,” says Kessler. “If it’s worth having, it should be paid for. And we want an economy that is vibrant and where work pays. We’re undertaxed as a country.” Republicans will be hard-pressed to oppose raising taxes on the richest among us and on corporations now that their coalition relies on lower-income, blue-collar workers. “Their voters are a lot less wealthy than they were in Grover Norquist’s heyday,” says Kessler.Norquist initially deflected questions from The Daily Beast about the continued relevancy of his anti-tax message, saying, “infrastructure is a French word for everything except votes.” He says Trump, who signed the pledge, was “generally fine on taxes… except for tariffs on China.” Tariffs are taxes, says Norquist, and their cost is passed on to American consumers. He predicts a higher corporate tax rate will come back to sting the Democrats “because taxes are a direct war on people in the suburbs who didn’t like the guy with the orange hair,” but also won’t like the drag on their 401-Ks when corporate profits are shaved by higher taxes. More than half the population (53 percent) has 401-Ks or an IRA, he notes, adding that “Biden’s guys don’t get who they’re poking, who they’re screwing.”Actually, Biden’s guys know exactly what they’re doing, and what they’re up against. And they’re ready. The voters will decide whether they want “The American Jobs Plan,” and whether they want Amazon and Jeff Bezos to pay for it. Biden is making a good bet that the answer is yes, and we’ll know soon enough if government is too big to drown.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Netflix Just Dropped a NSFW Trailer for New Series ‘Sexify’

    If you’re looking for a brand-new series that’s thrilling like Who Killed Sara? but...

  • Designer Mossimo Giannulli, husband to Lori Loughlin, released from prison

    Lori Loughlin’s husband will serve out the rest of his term in home confinement for his part in the college admissions scandal after he was originally sentenced to five months in jail.

  • Gonzaga coach Mark Few reveals Bob Knight's advice as his team tries to equal Indiana's 32-0 season

    Mark Few's 31-0 Gonzaga team is trying to do what Bob Knight's Indiana team did in 1976 – finish as national champions with a perfect 32-0 record.

  • The Lingering Questions After the First Grand Prix of the Year

    Are Red Bull and Max Verstappen ready for what it would take to really challenge Mercedes? How close can McLaren and Ferrari get to the championship favorites?

  • Rep. Matt Gaetz's media blitz publicized a federal investigation. Legal experts say that poses risks

    Rep. Matt Gaetz is pursuing a risky strategy in publicizing a federal investigation against him, according to legal experts.

  • Ian Anderson's first hit

    Ian Anderson hits a double in his first Major League plate appearance against the Phillies

  • US Puts Johnson & Johnson In Charge Of Troubled Vaccine Plant In Baltimore, Removes AstraZeneca

    Johnson & Johnson has been put in charge of COVID-19 vaccine production at a Baltimore plant where 15 million doses were ruined several weeks ago. What Happened: The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services put Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) in charge of the Emergent BioSolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) plant in Baltimore. The department has also stopped British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) from using the facility, to avoid future mistakes, Reuters reports. The plant now will only produce a single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. In a statement, Johnson & Johnson confirmed the move and said it was "assuming full responsibility regarding the manufacturing of drug substance" at Emergent. "Specifically, the company is adding dedicated leaders for operations and quality, and significantly increasing the number of manufacturing, quality and technical operations personnel to work with the company specialists already at Emergent," Johnson & Johnson said. Johnson & Johnson has already strengthened its control over Emergent BioSolutions' work to avoid additional quality lapses. AstraZeneca said that it would work with the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden to find an alternative site for its vaccine production, which has not yet been authorized in the U.S. The change comes after the disclosure that Emergent workers accidentally conflated the ingredients of the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines several weeks ago, contaminating up to 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine. This caused regulators to delay authorization of the facility's vaccine production. Emergent is a manufacturing partner to both AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. Why It Matters: According to the New York Times, U.S. officials are concerned that the mishap at the Emergent plant could dampen public confidence in the vaccines. The mix-up has delayed future shipments of Johnson & Johnson doses in the U.S. while the FDA is investigating the incident. Federal officials still expect to have enough doses from Johnson & Johnson and the two other approved coronavirus vaccine makers to meet Biden's commitment to provide enough vaccine to immunize every adult by the end of May. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla Appeals Labor Board Ruling Ordering Elon Musk To Delete Anti-Union TweetPinterest Reportedly In Talks To Acquire VSCO: NYT© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The Dark Rangers of the Loneliest Road in America

    TashkaIn July 1986, Life magazine described U.S. Route 50 as the “Lone­liest Road in America.”Underneath a single depressing photo, the magazine featured this description of the two-lane highway:“It’s totally empty,” says an AAA counselor. “There are no points of interest. We don’t recommend it.” The 287-mile stretch of U.S. 50, running from Ely to Fernley, Nev., passes nine towns, two abandoned mining camps, a few gas pumps and an occasional coy­ote. “We warn all motorists not to drive there,” says the AAA rep, “unless they’re confident of their survival skills.”It was a colossal diss, but Nevada tourism officials couldn’t have been happier. All of a sudden, Life’s non-endorsement of their de­pressing little highway had given it a brand, and in so doing man­aged to popularize the road among a certain set of gloomy travelers. The state put up signs advertising the new name—HWY 50, THE LONELIEST ROAD IN AMERICA.Just three months after that article was published, U.S. 50 got an attraction that even the most jaded AAA counselor would have agreed at least counted as a point of interest. Set back a few miles from the highway, a 76,000-acre plot of land was given a branding upgrade of its own. In October 1986, Congress passed a law establishing Great Basin National Park.The park was intended to serve as a representative sample of the entire Great Basin region—a massive watershed spanning five states, including almost all of Nevada. All the water found in the Great Basin drains or evaporates internally, never making its way to the Pacific Ocean or the Gulf of Mexico. Put another way, what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.The park itself is less than 300 miles from the Las Vegas Strip, the brightest spot on our entire planet when viewed from space. But the country’s loneliest road doesn’t see many head­lights. The closest town to Great Basin—Baker, Nevada—is home to just 68 people.“We’re pretty rare,” ranger Annie Gilliland told me when I met her near the visitor center. “This is one of the—if not the darkest place in the Lower 48.”Annie is a “Dark Ranger,” part of an elite squad of park staff who lead regular astronomy presentations.“I love it,” she told me, smiling. “It makes me sound like a superhero.”The Dark Rangers are real-life guardians of the galaxy, tasked with ensuring that the lighting inside the park stays low so that visitors aren’t distracted from the sky up above. At Great Basin, the stars are the star attraction.Before my meeting with Annie, I had spent the day hiking a few short trails and drove up the park’s Wheeler Peak Scenic Drive. The scenery I’d seen was pleasant enough, but most of it, to my eye at least, was the same type of pinyon-juniper woodland that can be found all throughout the Great Basin region.If one were to go home when the sun goes down, then Great Basin might merely seem as “Great” as the Great Plains. That’s why rangers like Annie encourage visitors to stick around. Here, they have a saying…Half the park… is after dark.I’d heard about Great Basin’s skies, and I’d timed my visit so that I would arrive on the night of a new moon—the darkest pos­sible night. It was also a weekend night, which meant Annie would be hosting one of her popular astronomy talks. As the sun set, a small crowd began to form in the parking lot. Flashlights were forbidden—Annie wanted our eyes to adjust naturally.When the stars finally made their debut, the canopy shining overhead did not strike me as something that should be referred to as a “dark sky.” Wind Cave was dark. This was the brightest sky I had ever seen.Rising up from the east, the Milky Way slowly streaked across Great Basin’s horizon—it looked like the heavens had been ripped apart. This wasn’t some faint constellation where you have to struggle to connect the dots just to see a shape that vaguely re­sembles a bear chasing after twin crabs. This was an unmissable interstellar Grand Canyon, a massive band of light so brilliant it cast shadows on the ground.I was transfixed. It was hard to comprehend that all of these thousands of stars had all been up there all along, hiding in plain sight. I realized that all other supposedly beautiful starry nights of my life had been symphonies with notes missing. At Great Basin, I was finally able to appreciate the full composition.An astronomer would tell you that I was still only seeing a tiny fraction of the universe. The human eye, under the best of condi­tions, can see fewer than 5,000 of the billions of stars that shine in our galaxy alone. As I tried to take them all in, I wondered if the limiting factor was not the eye, but the human brain. Throw in even a few dozen more bright-white pinpricks and it felt like my head would explode.When I occasionally lowered my gaze to rest my neck for a few minutes, I could see the heads of a hundred other tourists craned skyward, their eyes wide with wonder. Annie had set up telescopes in the parking lot for anyone who wanted to take a closer look. When I walked over to one to peer at Jupiter, I met a troop of Boy Scouts from Farmington, New Mexico, who had come to the park to earn their astronomy merit badges. I asked one of the Scouts if the sky was different than what he was used to seeing back home.“I can’t see any of this back home,” he said. “It makes me think, our world is so small, and the galaxy out there is so big.”At an age when most kids think they’re the center of the uni­verse, the stars of Great Basin helped remind this kid that he wasn’t. That none of us is.For most Americans, this kind of cosmic insight is increas­ingly hard to come by. More than two-thirds of the country lives in areas where the Milky Way can’t be seen from their backyards. While today we know far more about the cosmos than any genera­tion in history, we see far less of it.When the International Dark-Sky Association announced in 2016 that it was recognizing Great Basin as a “Dark Sky Park,” program manager John Barentine told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Great Basin was “as close as you can get to what the night sky might have looked like before the invention of electric light.”It’s easy to forget that the era he was referring to wasn’t actually that long ago. Lights have only been obscuring our view of the sky for a century and a half—Thomas Edison’s company didn’t start selling bulbs until the 1880s, and it took a long time for cities to turn into the glistening metropolises we know today. But our world keeps getting brighter and brighter. The direst predictions esti­mate that, by 2025, there may be no dark skies left in the Lower 48.Before it could be certified as a Dark Sky Park, Great Basin first had to adjust its lighting fixtures to all point downward. The bulbs around the visitor center were retrofitted to use low-wattage red lights, a color that allows our eyes to stay better adjusted to the dark. (That’s why everything from the numbers on digital alarm clocks to the insides of submarine control rooms is illuminated red.)Most important, the park strove never to use more light than necessary. When something wasn’t in use, it was switched off. That’s how easy it can be to address light pollution. It literally can go away with the flick of a switch. Light pollution is reversible.Parks, with their charge to preserve, “unimpaired,” our natural resources, have an ecological responsibility to consider the impact of light. Artificial light sources can cause massive disruptions to the circadian rhythms of animals in the parks and impact the rela­tionship between nocturnal predators and their prey. Lights can also disorient species that rely on the moon and stars for naviga­tional cues.Every year in Florida, millions of sea turtle hatchlings die when they waddle off in the direction of artificial light sources along the beach, mistaking the glow of condos for the light of the moon. Frogs, which croak at night to find a mate, may never realize it’s night if it’s too bright outside. If the males can’t get in the mood to make their baby-makin’ music, then the females don’t mate, and the frog population dies out.Beyond the environmental impact of light pollution, seeing the stars at Great Basin reminded me that the night sky itself is a re­source worth preserving. The view of what lies beyond our world can be just as powerful and transformative as any of the scenery found on its surface. Unfortunately, protecting that view is beyond the power of a few Dark Rangers. The view of what lies beyond our world can be just as powerful and transformative as any of the scenery found on its surface. Leave Only Footprints, by Conor Knighton Penguin Random House LLC. Excerpted from Leave Only Footprints by Conor Knighton Copyright © 2020 by Conor Knighton. Excerpted by permission of Crown, an imprint of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House LLC.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • US shuts once-secret Guantanamo prison unit, moves prisoners

    A once-secret unit within the Guantanamo Bay detention center that had fallen into disrepair has been closed and the prisoners moved to another facility on the American base in Cuba, the U.S. military said Sunday. The prisoners at Camp 7 were transferred to a facility adjacent to where the other detainees on the base are held as part of what U.S. Southern Command said in a statement was an effort to “increase operational efficiency and effectiveness." Miami-based Southern Command, which oversees the detention center at the southeastern edge of Cuba, did not say how many prisoners were moved.

  • Designer Mossimo Giannulli released from California prison

    Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli has been released from a California prison and is under home confinement following his imprisonment for his role in a college admissions bribery scheme, according to a person familiar with the matter. Giannulli, 57, is married to former “Full House” star Lori Loughlin. Loughlin was released from a prison in Dublin in December after spending two months behind bars.

  • I Polled 11 People for Their Favorite Eye Shadow Brands—These Are the Results

    Keep these on your radar.