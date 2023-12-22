Recent MISD grad makes big impact as educator thanks to HR pipeline

Dec. 21—A Midland High alumnus who now teaches at South Elementary shows what's possible for future educators at Midland ISD thanks to the district's efforts to nurture and prepare teaching prospects for excellence.

Justin Butler graduated from MHS in 2017 and earned his bachelor's degree in kinesiology from the University of Texas Permian Basin in 2021. He was hired at MISD under the District of Innovation exemption, then earned his physical education certification through iTeach Texas while teaching at Young Women's Leadership Academy, a news release said.

Butler joined the staff as a P.E. teacher at South Elementary in 2022, where he's now in his second year.

"I am so thankful for the opportunities to improve myself here at MISD," Butler said in the release. "It has empowered me to pursue my passions and work to shape the lives of our students through education."

Butler recently finished his master's in business administration at the University of North Texas. He says he plans to pursue a doctorate, as well.

"Justin's journey reflects the strength of our HR pipeline in nurturing talent and fostering a culture of continuous learning," said Brandon Reyes, MISD Chief of Human Capital Management, in the release. "His achievements underscore our efforts to empower educators with the tools to succeed."

As an educator, Butler has certainly succeeded.

"Mr. Butler's journey is a testament to MISD's commitment to cultivating and supporting our teachers," said South Principal Cynthia Rodriguez in the release. "His love of learning rubs off on students — we want them to love learning, too!"

