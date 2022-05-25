Recent Mitchell graduate enters plea in sex case

May 25—MITCHELL — A recent Mitchell High School graduate who was charged with allegedly having sexual contact with a juvenile inside a storage room at MHS pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

Jerzy Hartman, 18, pleaded not guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor and contributing to abuse, neglect or delinquency during Davison County felony court proceedings.

According to the arrest affidavit, Hartman, who graduated Sunday, allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with a juvenile on April 20 inside a publicly accessible storage area at the MHS building.

During the investigation, a student who witnessed the incident informed authorities that the sexual contact between the two was filmed by a student who later deleted the video.

When investigators interviewed Hartman prior to arresting him on April 21, Hartman allegedly told authorities that he was aware other students had "followed (Hartman) and the juvenile" and "were watching" the two inside the storage room.

Sexual exploitation of a minor is a Class 6 felony that carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a $4,000 fine, while abuse, neglect or delinquency is a Class 1 misdemeanor offense.