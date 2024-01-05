Recent Mt. Shasta deaths, rescues off the mountain, underscore vital precautions to take

After four people died and 16 were rescued off Mt. Shasta in 2022 and 2023, first responders want winter recreation enthusiasts to take precautions before they head to Mt. Shasta ― or other winter play destinations ― to enjoy the first big snow of the 2023-2024 season.

Lack of planning can quickly turn a small problem on the mountain into a full-blown emergency, first responders said. And winter weather can make it more difficult for rescuers to find or reach someone in trouble than during the summertime.

Winter sports enthusiasts snowshoe at the Bunny Flat trailhead on Mt. Shasta on Dec. 24, 2023.

Preparing ahead can help protect both people visiting wilderness areas and their rescuers if emergencies arise.

How many people died or were rescued on Mt. Shasta in 2022 and 2023?

Winter sports-related deaths are rare. More common are injuries from slipping on unstable rocks or snow and problems that arise when people don't prepare for bad weather or delays, first responders said.

In all, two people died and eight people got lost or injured on Mt. Shasta in 2023, according to Mt. Shasta Avalanche Center Director and Lead Avalanche Forecaster Nick Meyers. Of the eight, seven needed rescuing and one required a search and rescue team.

Those numbers are almost identical to 2022's, when two people died and eight needed help after getting lost or injured. A ninth person "self-rescued" themselves after they got into trouble, according to Meyers.

Mt. Shasta as seen on Jan. 25, 2022, from the Ski Park Highway leading to Mt. Shasta Ski Park.

From Dec. 1, 2022 to April 16, 2023, 24 people died nationwide while skiing, snowmobiling and doing other winter sports, according to the avalanche center's 2022-2023 report.

Prepare for sudden weather changes and temperature drops

Some problems happen because people aren’t dressed or otherwise prepared for sudden weather changes and temperature drops as they ascend Mt. Shasta.

Police Services Manager Amber Orrey at the Mount Shasta Police Department said conditions can quickly switch from clear and sunny to whiteout snows.

Worst case scenario: People can die if they’re not prepared.

On New Year’s Day in 2023, skiers found Natalia Klein, 57, of Pompano Beach, Florida, who had been hiking through the snow with her dog at 8,500 feet, according to California Highway Patrol Search and Rescue team flight officer Daniel Gallagher.

That morning, the temperature at her location ― on the ridge between the Old Ski Bowl and Avalanche Gulch ― was 19 degrees and strong, gusty winds made it feel 10 degrees colder, National Weather Service meteorologist Ryan Sandler said.

Early snow fell at the Bunny Flat trailhead on Mt. Shasta, pictured here on Dec. 24, 2023.

Klein died of hypothermia at Mercy Medical Center in Mount Shasta hours after a California Highway Patrol Search and Rescue team performed a tricky rescue off the mountain, according to Gallagher.

Rescuers said they don’t know why she went hiking on the mountain without proper gear, but "her clothing was definitely not appropriate: A fleece-type coat, leggings and UGG boots," Gallagher said.

Often, people rescued off Mt. Shasta are visiting from outside the North State. They may attempt to reach the summit without knowing the difficulties of that climb, Orray said.

Watch for unstable snow and rock slides

Most Mt. Shasta rescues involved people who got lost or injured, said Orray and California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Alex Reed.

The mountain has some unstable terrain. People can get hurt and fall on loose rocks, rockfalls or sliding snow pack, Orray said. Check with the U.S. Forest Service's and Mt. Shasta Avalanche Center's climbing information website or ask at the ski park or visitor center before attempting to hike or otherwise climb Mt. Shasta.

Even professional climbers can get into trouble.

On June 6, 2022, six climbers were injured and a climbing guide killed in four separate falling incidents. All were caused by unstable ice, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office.

In the first incident, climbing guide Jillian Elizabeth Webster, 32, of Redmond, Oregon died and two other climbers were injured. They were tethered together as they ascended the mountain above Lake Helen when one of the climbers lost their footing, causing all three to fall and slide 1,500 to 2,500 vertical feet down the mountain on snow and ice, according to the sheriff's office.

How to prepare for winter on the mountain

With proper preparation, most rescues off Mt. Shasta could have been avoided, or those in trouble could've been rescued more quickly, said Orray and Reed.

Pack wisely: Regardless of the season, anyone visiting the mountain needs to pack for emergencies, they said.

Bring a GPS device, a first aid kit and extra food, water and warm clothing.

If you plan to do some climbing, bring proper hiking and climbing gear.

Charge your cell phone completely before you go and bring it and a remote charger along. Cell reception is surprisingly good on much of Mt. Shasta.

Know your location: Check the terrain and weather conditions in the area you plan to visit and tell someone who isn’t going with you where you are headed, how long you plan to be there and when you plan to return, Orray said. Unless you are an expert yourself, stay on trails if you aren't with a guide. Once on the mountain, keep track of your location on a GPS device in case you need to call for help.

Take a friend or a guide: Guides and national park staff recommend people visit wilderness areas with at least one other person so if someone gets into trouble, the other can get help. Beginners or people planning tough climbs should consider hiring a guide to take them up the mountain.

Make sure your car is ready for winter: Some rescues involve people who get stranded in the mountains after their car gets stuck in snow or won't start, said Reed, of the CHP. Whether you plan to play in the snow or just travel through the mountains in winter, stock your vehicle with emergency supplies including extra food, water, warm clothes, a blanket and a first aid kit. Make sure your tires have good tread and your headlights are working. Fill the gas tank before you go, he said.

