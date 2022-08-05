After recent murder and assault, Louisville files order for gas station to vacate property

One gas station in Louisville's West End could be forced this month to pump the brakes on business.

Owners of Boone's Gas Station have been ordered by the city to vacate their Portland-neighborhood property by Monday, according to documents filed with by the city's Department of Codes & Regulations, after having been issued five public nuisance citations over the course of the last 14 months.

The order to vacate the property was filed on Aug. 1, according to the citation, following several violent incidents that had been reported at Boone's last month. Lavonne Cooper, a 40-year-old Louisville woman, was killed in a double-shooting on the property on July 22, according to LMPD (44-year-old LaTodd Allen was charged three days later with murder and assault in that case), and police said a woman was injured in a separate shooting on the property on July 24.

In addition to the order to vacate, an $800 fine was added to the laundry list of public nuisance citations filed against the business, located at 521 N. 22nd St.

Nader George Shunnarah, an attorney representing Boone's, said he believes the city has been targeting businesses like Boone's and there's no way to control what others might do on the gas station's property.

"You can close every grocery store in the city of Louisville, and you're not going to stop the criminal activity," he said.

The filing, issued on Aug. 1, gives Boone's the option to appeal the citation within seven days of the notice, and Shunnarah said he planned to appeal it on Friday.

"Other grocery stores, other convenience stores, restaurants. Local parks. We've had shootings in our local parks. Are you going to close all of those down?" he asked.

And if the city shuts Boone's down, he said, it still won't help abate crime in the area.

"If the city of Louisville wants to stop crime, they need to allocate the necessary resources to get this under control," he said.

Instead of closing businesses, Shunnarah said the city should support the police department in order to reduce crime.

"No one supports the police, even the mayor, the metro government, the county attorney. They just do not support the police department," he said.

