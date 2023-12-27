Recent Nevada State University graduate fighting for life in ICU

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A mom is doing the best she can this holiday season as her 22-year-old son is fighting for his life in a Las Vegas hospital.

“Even from the point he was admitted. His blood started to clot and things changed daily,” shared Kari Zwick, mother of Ryan Zwick.

“Originally, he had a cough and difficulty breathing. The main concern was that he felt lightheaded,” shared Zwick. “He had not been feeling well for three weeks and then it would come and go.”

Initially, doctors diagnosed Ryan with COVID but soon after things got worse, and just a couple days after checking himself into the University Medical Center, his heart stopped pumping.

“They went in to do open heart surgery and his blood had thickened most likely from fighting an infection,” Kari said.

Ryan is still in the Cardiovascular Intensive Unit and his condition remains critical. If his heart doesn’t start pumping at a regular rate again, he will need a heart transplant.

Ryan Zwick, 22 (Courtesy of Kari Zwick)

Ryan Zwick, 22, clinging for life in ICU (Courtesy of Kari Zwick)

“He’s in stable critical, but he has to improve. His heart is at 15%, they want to see it go up a little more,” Kari said.

Ryan, a recent Nevada State University nursing graduate, is also a caretaker for his family. According to Kari, Ryan was vaccinated and had never had heart problems before.

“I would love nothing more, than for Ryan to get his heart!” she told 8 News Now.

Ryan was a student and didn’t have medical insurance and his family is asking for the community help. They have set up a GoFundMe to help save Ryan’s life.

