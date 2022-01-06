Recent parolee stabs man to death in knife fight in Bronx single-room occupancy apartment building

A recent parolee who was accused of beating someone to death with a bat in 1987 fatally stabbed a man during a knife fight in a Bronx single-room occupancy apartment building Wednesday, police said.

Thomas Lenahan, 51, and Tyrone Chambers, 49, knifed each other as they battled in an apartment on Morris Ave. near E. 169th St. in Concourse Village just before noon, police sources said.

When police and medics arrived, they found Chambers dead on the floor and Lenahan wounded, the sources said. Charges against him were pending.

On April 14, 1988, Lenahan was arrested on attempted murder charges after police say he shot a man in the stomach in Brooklyn. He was busted again for murder in 1989, accused of beating another man to death with a baseball bat two years prior, in November 1987, cop sources said.

Public records show he was sentenced to four to eight years behind bars in 1989, after being convicted of assault and attempted murder. It would be the first of five prison terms for Lenahan, for convictions including criminal contempt and attempted assault.

He was paroled on Nov. 21; he’d been sentenced to 3½ to five years in 2018 for drug dealing and promoting prison contraband.

Chambers, who lived in Harlem, also had a lengthy criminal history and was paroled on Dec. 3 in a 2019 drug-dealing case. He also served time for robbery in 2010.

There was no immediate information on what triggered the fight between the two men.