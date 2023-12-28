Recent prison parolee charged with robbing Lacona bank

Dec. 28—LACONA — A Sandy Creek man released from state prison four weeks ago has been charged with robbing a bank Wednesday in the village.

Trevor P. Spooner, 26, was charged Thursday by state police with first- and third-degree robbery, both felonies, for allegedly robbing the Pathfinder Bank at the corner of Harwood Drive and Salina Street shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Troopers allege he entered the bank and gave a note to a teller demanding money and left the bank on foot in a direction not known to police.

Troopers said Spooner was captured on a surveillance camera walking near the area before the robbery, with his description matching that of the suspect from photos at the bank.

Police say all the money from the robbery was found and recovered and no injuries were reported.

Spooner was taken to Oswego County CAP Court awaiting arraignment.

State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision records show Spooner was released from state prison on Dec. 1 under parole supervision.

He was previously convicted in Oswego County Court in 2017 of third-degree robbery and second-degree rape and was sentenced to up to four years in prison. Further information about those crimes was not available.

State police were assisted in the investigation by the Oswego County Sheriff's Department.