Recent prison releasee charged with murdering roommate; bail set at $4 million

A man who was recently released from prison and living at a Kent transitional house has been charged with murdering his roommate.

Phillip Alan Frazier, 58, is accused of killing Danny L. Jones, according to court charging documents. Frazier’s bail has been set at $4 million.

On May 12, police said they were called at 11:49 p.m. to the 27600 block of 123rd Avenue Southeast for a domestic assault after a tenant and house manager called 911.

Police said when officers arrived, they found a man who was unconscious and unresponsive with blood on his face. They began performing CPR on the victim until medics arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

After officers determined that Frazier was involved, he was taken into custody.

Police said they recognized that Frazier had dried blood on his hands and his right hand appeared to be “swelling and bruising as if it had been broken.” He was taken to Valley Medical Center and treated for a fractured, possibly broken fist, according to authorities.

“Frazier had streaks of dried blood on his forearms, his face and his forehead,” which police said appeared to be from spatter.

Once investigators were able to question Frazier, he told them he had been released from prison in the last 13 days, court records state.

Frazier went on to tell police that Jones typically turned in early and his roommate had become annoyed with him that night. Frazer said he was watching Netflix on his phone when Jones had become upset after being awaken due to the noise Frazier was making with a candy wrapper. The two began arguing, court records state.

Frazier told police that over 13 days, Jones had complained about noise that was being made while he slept, court documents state.

Frazier said when Jones confronted him, he got out of his bed, grabbed Jones and threw him on his bed.

According to court records, Jones told police that he was a boxer and knew he could seriously injure or kill someone with two or three punches and that he was not intimidated by Jones or in fear of his life. Frazier reportedly told police he had reached a breaking point.

Frazier said he struck Jones in the face multiple times with his fist, even three times while Jones was pinned to his mattress and yelling at him, court document state. Frazier told police he did not remember what Jones said but it angered him more.

Frazier told police he struck Jones in the face harder and “could feel his fist crushing” into the man, according to court documents.

Court records state that Frazier thought to himself that’s brain damage, believing he had killed Jones.

Frazier told police he performed CPR while waiting for officers to arrive.

Frazier told investigators that he had alcohol before and after striking Jones, but it had nothing to do with “why he killed” the man, court records state.

Court documents state that Frazier indicated he was much larger than Jones, approximately 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighed approximately 290 pounds. Jones was reportedly 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighed 135 pounds, according to court documents.

Frazier has a 2020 domestic violence felony violation, a 2018 felony conviction for violating a domestic violence order and several other convictions, including convictions in Tennessee and California.