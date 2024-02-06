Recent rain causes minor washout along Bethel Road in Port Orchard

Due to a recent washout of ground near Bethel Road north of Mile Hill Drive, Port Orchard's public works department has installed a lane shift for the southbound lanes.

PORT ORCHARD — The Washington State Department of Transportation is repairing part of State Route 166, also known as Bethel Road, after saturated soil from rain this winter caused a portion of ground next to the roadway to slide.

The city on Friday announced that its public works team has shifted one of the southbound lanes on Bethel Road, north of Mile Hill Drive, to ensure safety near the area that was washed out.

"There is no active slide," Public Works Director Denis Ryan said in an email. The likely cause of the slide, or washout, is from saturated soils from recent rain, he said, affecting the edge of the roadway and a portion of land that slopes away from Bethel Road.

WSDOT began the repairs on Monday morning, Ryan said. The state agency expected to complete the repairs by the end of Tuesday, WSDOT spokesperson April Leigh said.

The location of a slide or washout on Bethel Road, north of Mile Hill Drive.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: State transportation repairing slide caused by rains near Bethel Road