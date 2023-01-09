Recent rains cause Whiskeytown Lake to spill into the Glory Hole

Excess water flows down the Glory Hole in Whiskeytown Lake overflows on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. The spillway prevents water from going over the top of Whiskeytown Dam. It is routed under the dam where it flows into Clear Creek. The last time the area had an overflow was in 2019. It also happened in 2017.

Visitors to Whiskeytown Lake on Monday got to witness an event that happens only once every few years as water crested the rim and flowed down into what is known as the Glory Hole near the lake's dam.

Whiskeytown National Recreation Area Superintendent Josh Hoines said the Glory Hole spill attracted visitors to the lake Monday to watch the event, which he said hasn't happened since the winter of 2018-19.

"It's an interesting phenomenon. It does attract people. We put it on our social media this morning, expecting that it was a possibility to happen," Hoines said.

Water began flowing into the 24-foot-diameter concrete cavity Monday morning when the lake level reached the 1,211-foot elevation.

The Glory Hole is an overflow drain designed to keep the lake level from rising so high that it spills over the top of the nearby dam. Water going through the Glory Hole is routed under the Clair A. Hill Whiskeytown Dam to an outlet on the other side, where it flows into Clear Creek.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which operates the dam at Whiskeytown, lowers the lake in the winter to accommodate increased rain runoff into the lake, Hoines said. As long as the rain continues this week it is also likely water will continue to flow into the Glory Hole, he said.

