Recent rains impacting lake levels
A primary factor contributing to the fentanyl epidemic in the United States may be the smuggling of the drug through legal trade flows, according to a report by the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER).
Spend your next flight with your neck in its fullly upright position.
Our weekly analysis of the Biden economy looks back on 2023 to see what Biden needs to go his way in 2024.
The long-rumored automatic GR Yaris is coming soon, and we may eventually see the GR Corolla get a similar treatment.
The Chiefs have lost three of their last four games.
Kids can form parasocial attachments to their favorite characters and YouTubers. Is it ever a problem?
Whether your fantasy basketball team is a contender or needs a boost, consider these players targets to acquire or deal away.
A 1984 Nissan Sentra two-door hatchback with many options, found in a Northern California wrecking yard.
Apple has reportedly started negotiating with major publishers and news organizations to ask for permission to use their content to train the generative AI system it's developing.
Major League Soccer dropped its full 2024 schedule on Wednesday.
Members of the Congressional Black Caucus have written to the United States’ Acting Secretary of Labor, Julie Su, expressing concerns over the disproportionate impact tech layoffs could have on Black workers, according to a letter seen by TechCrunch. First reported by The Grio, the letter contains a list of questions regarding the steps the Department of Labor has taken to monitor the impact of tech layoffs on African Americans, its regulations around business practices and what the Department of Labor has done to ensure recent Supreme Court cases are not being used to undermine corporate DEI practices and budgets.
The FTC is proposing changes to the COPPA to make it harder for tech companies to track and monetize children’s data.
Rising Medicare expenses, a smaller Social Security COLA, and potential taxes on benefits loomed large going into 2024.
Internet trends rarely remain relevant for more than a few weeks, but there’s at least one that has stood the test of time across decades and platforms.
'Perfect weight for Florida winters, or San Francisco summers,' wrote one of more than 2,000 happy customers.
This year we've seen some of the biggest hacks involving healthcare and genetic data, a growing ubiquity of consumer surveillance tech snooping on unsuspecting everyone and ongoing unscrupulous data practices that sell your private information to anyone who wants to buy it. This year, the profile and genetic information on millions of 23andMe customers was scraped from the company's systems, thought to be the biggest spill of genetic data in recent years.
Al Mada Holding Group is one of Africa’s largest private investment funds. Over the years, Al Mada’s approach has centered on acquiring majority shareholdings in some of Morocco’s largest private companies, with its portfolio spanning 27 markets (25 in Africa). In tandem with addressing these strategic questions, Al Mada patiently observed the remarkable growth of the venture capital asset class in recent years.
Age verification tech could be headed to adult content sites Pornhub, Stripchat and XVideos after the three were added to a list of platforms subject to the strictest level of regulation under the European Union's Digital Services Act (DSA). Back in April, the EU announced an initial list of 17 so called very large online platforms (VLOPs) and two very large online search engines (VLOSE) designated under the DSA. Per Wikipedia -- which ironically enough was already named a VLOP in the first wave or Commission designations -- XVideos and Pornhub are the number one and number two visited adult content sites in the world respectively.
They'll adore assembling this 756-piece bouquet — and the flowers will look lovely for years to come.
LendingTree found that BMW drivers accumulate more DUIs than any other brand, but Tesla drivers have more crashes.