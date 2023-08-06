Recent satellite imagery indicates serious damage done to Russia's Olenegorsky Gornyak warship

New satellite imagery of the Russian amphibious assault ship Olenegorsky Gornyak, which was attacked by a Ukrainian sea drone two days ago, was posted by an OSTIN-activist MT Anderson on Aug. 6.

The image shows the Olenegorsky Gornyak, supported by other four vessels, including the Gurzuf crane ship, a rescue ship, and diving boats.

Another open source analytst, Kassir Pogodi, suggested that the crane is keeping a hole in the side of the above the water. It could be repaired by welding, he said.

The Olenegorsky Gornyak was heavily damaged by a Ukrainian sea drone attack near the Russian port city of Novorossiysk. The ship was hit by a drone carrying 450 kilograms of TNT, sources at Ukraine’s SBU security service said in a comment to NV.

The SBU claimed that it and the Ukrainian Navy had carried out the operation to attack the ship, which Russia was using to ferry around supplies for its forces in southern Ukraine.

Video of the nighttime attack circulating later on social media apparently taken by a camera onboard the drone showed it rushing towards the Russian warship. The video cuts out just as the drone reaches the port (left) side of the vessel.

After dawn, video and pictures of the Olenegorsky Gornyak showed it listing heavily to port, and under tow by Russian tug boats. It was docked at the Russian naval base in Novorossiysk, still listing to port.

It appeared from the video and pictures of the vessel that several compartments had been flooded.

