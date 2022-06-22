Recent school board candidate charged with terrorist threats

Jun. 22—A recent candidate for Corsicana ISD school board was jailed June 9 and charged with terroristic threats to a peace officer, a state jail felony, and terroristic threats to a family member, unlawfully carrying a firearm and disrupting a public meeting, all misdemeanors.

Navarro County Sheriff's Deputies arrested James (Jim) Anthony Maxwell, 57, after responding to a call of a man waving a gun and threatening family members, including a Sheriff's Deputy, at a home on SWCR 1081.

According to the incident report, the suspect brandished a Ruger 9mm semi-automatic handgun and was in possession of two magazines containing 13 rounds of ammunition, including seven hollow points and six full-metal jackets.

Maxwell fled the scene in a pickup, was pulled over at 45th Street and Seventh Avenue and taken into custody without incident.

In the days leading up to the arrest, the suspect allegedly disrupted a public meeting of the Economic Development Committee in the Corsicana Public Library. According to Corsicana police reports, he knocked over a live feed camera, yelled at committee members and was removed by officers.

Prior to filing for school board candidacy, Maxwell was banned from Corsicana ISD campuses with a no trespassing warning after a public altercation with a coach at a basketball game in the high school gym.

A live video, posted June 9 to Maxwell's personal Facebook page, shows a confrontation with a city police officer where the officer lists additional no trespassing warnings as the Corsicana Public Library, City Government Center, Corsicana Fire Station and the former State Home property.

In the May 7 general election for Corsicana ISD Place 5, incumbent Jamie Roman won with 1,548 votes, Maxwell drew 734.

On Maxwell's Facebook page, he lists himself as employed as a Texas public school teacher from 1991 to present.