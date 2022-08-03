Recent spate of violence troubles Auburn residents

Three shootings in just four days have placed the city of Auburn on edge.

Two shootings happened in the span of a few hours Monday night, and both were deadly.

This spate of violence began with a drive-by shooting at Isaac Evans Park in Auburn. Three people were injured during that shooting. Two of them were so badly hurt they had to be airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Then two shootings happened in Auburn last night.

In a troubling sign of the violence in Auburn, a family set up a memorial after a deadly shooting just before midnight at a Shell station. But many here say these shootings are no longer a surprise.

“There’s a lot of crime in this area,” said Kevin Olsen, who works in the area. “A lot of drugs, a lot of thefts. So, no, not really surprising.”

“I’m not surprised by anything,” said another man, who declined to give his name. “I see it all the time. No, I haven’t seen it in Auburn. But just used to seeing things that is out of whack.”

Auburn police say that just before midnight Monday, a clerk at the Shell station shot and killed a 19-year-old armed robbery suspect.

Just five hours earlier, a dispute between roommates on 118th Avenue Southeast turned deadly when one of them opened fire on the other. The alleged shooter was taken into custody.

Then last Friday at about 9:30 p.m. in Isaac Evans Park, a drive-by shooter opened fire, injuring three people — two of them critically.

“It’s been a long stretch,” said Kolby Crossley, Auburn Police Department spokesman. “But I can say our patrol, our detectives, everyone here at Auburn PD is working extremely hard to make sure the public here is safe.”

That is little comfort for many who live here.

“Wow, I didn’t hear it,” said Richard Diaz. “And I’m so close, too. And I go there every day. I thought it happened early this morning. Wow.”

A memorial has been set up at the spot where the 19-year-old died.

Family and friends gathered at the gas station with what they say are a lot of unanswered questions, including when the shooting actually happened during the alleged robbery.

The family identified the teen as Paul Etuale, a 2021 graduate of Tyee High School.

Etuale’s stepfather says he does not condone robbery.

“If he was, you know, he should have paid for his crimes,” said his stepfather. “But he shouldn’t have paid with his life, I’ll tell you that. You know, I mean the clerk played jury, judge and executioner.”

Auburn police say the clerk is fully cooperating with the investigation. The King County prosecutor will decide whether he faces any charges.