What recent state budget cuts mean for Central Florida

We could soon see some changes made to critical services and projects across Central Florida including law enforcement agencies, fire departments and education.

Those are just a few of the dozens of groups losing out on funding after the governor made cuts to the state budget on Thursday.

Some of these cuts will hit places that flooded during last year’s hurricanes, including projects intended for places like Orlovista, which are losing out on $2 million in state funding.

READ: More storms moving into Central Florida tonight

But the Senate sponsor of that project says it doesn’t really mean game over.

See the full story in the video above.

READ: Tropical wave off coast of Africa now at 30% chance of forming next 7 days

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.