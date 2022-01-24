🌱 Recent Storm Wreaks Havoc With Embry Health Testing Sites

Hey, Scottsdale! It's Tuesday, so let's get you started with everything you need to know.

Mostly sunny. High: 68 Low: 42. Here's the Scottsdale Patch weather forecast for the week ahead.

After storms damaged COVID-19 testing sites on Saturday night, Embry Health cleaned up Sunday morning. Our area experienced heavy wind and rain, which was disastrous for the pop-up shade covers and coned stations used at the testing sites. Foz 1o reporting included a tweet from Raymond Embry, CEO and co-founder of Embry Health TestNOW, "The storms last night across the east valley were brutal for @EmbryHealth. At least another twenty tents destroyed. I remember the first major storm to destroy a site back in August 2020. I thought when we put that back together; it would be the last time, little did I know....." The report claims that Embry has backup tents and cones available for immediate replacement. (FOX 10 News Phoenix) It's that time of the week. Take a look at five new Scottsdale properties now available. They include one bed and one bath for $340,000, and three beds and three and one-half baths for $4.8 million. Check it out! (Scottsdale Patch) Mark your calendar today! According to ABC 15 reporting, "Russian bakery Piroshky Piroshky is headed to Scottsdale, Arizona for a pre-order pop-up on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Trevor's Liquor, near McDowell and Scottsdale roads." The event will require all orders to be placed online in advance. The baking will not be done on-site. Piroshky is known for Russian meat and cheese pies and various baked goods, including vegetarian options. (ABC 15)

Want to make a difference — apply to join a civic committee or board by Jan. 27. (Facebook)

68th Annual Scottsdale Parada del Sol Parade & Trails End Festival Feb. 5 in Old Town Scottsdale. (Facebook)

Waste Management Open activities shut down the Scottsdale Sports Complex from Feb. 7–13 . (Facebook)

The City of Scottsdale asks what happens to the horse was te produced during events at WestWorld? Mountain States Wholesale Nursery makes soil with it! (Facebook)

Join the Granite Reef Senior Center Valentine's Day Luncheon on Monday, Feb. 14! Call 480-312-1700 to register or go to Recreation.ScottsdaleAZ.gov; enter the keyword "valentine." (Facebook)

