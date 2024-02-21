Recent string of shootings, drive-bys has local community on edge

Neighbors in a local community said they are scared to speak out about violence.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson has been working to figure out the cause and what police are doing about it LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Shooter fires several shots along busy Clark County streets

Neighbors on South Yellow Springs Street in Springfield saw officers pull up to their street, just hours after a shooting on that same street.

They want to know what city leaders are doing to protect them.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.